Gents begin workouts

– The much anticipated start to summer workouts for the Crowley Gents began on Tuesday and according to CHS coach Jeptha Wall, “things went better than expected.”

With the new guidelines set forth due to COVID-19, Tuesday’s opening workout was kind of a trial run for everyone involved, he said.

“Obviously, you are going to have some hiccups with the new procedures and the routines are new to everybody; but I think the coaches and the players handled it pretty well,” said Wall. “Things were new for everybody, but towards the end of the session, it looked like the players were a little more comfortable being here, so that was a good thing.”

The players split up into groups with weight training being conducted under the stadium while running drills and plyometric stations were set up inside the stadium.

“The kids worked through it and we just kind of went at our own pace,” said Wall. “We did some old-school stuff and we kind of thought outside of the box on how we can get them prepared.

“I mean, we aren’t ready to play a game tomorrow, but we’ll get to where we need to be.”

The Gents had five stations going at a time with each unit working out in position groups along with their respective coaches while also keeping up with safety protocols.

“We were able to work out some kinks today but the coaches did a great job with their groups,” said Wall. “But really, it was just nice to be back together with everybody.”

The Gents will continue workouts at the stadium through Friday with each session running from 10 a.m. until Noon.