Gents host Class 4A Cecilia in season opener

The 2020 prep football season gets underway Friday and the Crowley Gents will get a stiff test right out the gate.

The Gents, who lost heavily to graduation and return just a handful of starters, open up with Class 4A Cecilia at Gardiner Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

“Cecilia has actually been kind of young the last few years, so I think they kind of feel like this will be a good year for them,” said Wall. “They return their quarterback, a good-looking set of receivers and a good offensive line.

“And they’re very good on defense, very fast.”

The Bulldogs were young the last few years and, unlike the Gents, they return a plethora of experience with 15 players coming back.

Starting on the offensive side of the ball, Alex Soileau returns at quarterback. The junior signal caller threw the ball just eight times last year against the Gents, completing three of those passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-16 victory.

Also back is wide receiver Germonie Davis, who had a breakout season in 2019 as a freshman. He hauled in two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Gents.

“They are more of a spread team, but they will get in some two-back stuff,” said Wall of Cecilia’s offense. “They don’t get under center much. And their quarterback is a pretty good runner and they are very athletic.”

The ground game for the Bulldogs will be by committee after losing leading rusher Danarious Journet to graduation last year. Journet torched the Gents for 246 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

This season, junior Bregan Brasseaux looks to be the featured running back along with Dondric Sampy, who tallied 60 yards and a touchdown in the win over Crowley last year. Davis will likely also see some touches.

Dakameron Calais, a 6-foot, 220-pound senior, leads a group of four returning starters on the line for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, the Bulldogs return eight starters, including four on the defensive line that is headed up by Devin Hardy, Cecilia’s leading tackler in 2019.

Ridge Collins returns at linebacker and Sampy, a two-way starter, is back at free safety.

“Their front four is really good and they have some pretty good linebackers, “ said Wall of Cecilia’s defense. “And they’re really fast in the secondary. They are probably more athletic on defense than they are on offense.”

For Wall, the opener is not so much about the opponent than it is about his team.

The youthful Gents stumbled through their scrimmage against Church Point last week, gaining minimal yards on offense while giving up big chunks on defense in a 19-0 loss during the two live periods.

Although the Gents didn’t rack up big numbers offensively last week, first-year quarterback Logan Vidrine did a good of running the newly-implemented flexbone offense. Nate Harmon, Nick Williams, Jonkeyvon Marks and Courtney Allen all shared time at running back and each had some impressive runs.

“We have to make that big jump of improvement,” said Wall. “We have to focus a little bit better and we’ve got to be able to move the ball. We’ve got to be able to create some time of possession with the ball and play keep away from them as much as possible.”

The Gents’ defense will be challenged as well against Cecilia’s spread offense, one that averaged nearly 26 points per game a season ago.

“They are in spread, so we are going to have to cover the whole field,” said Wall. “That takes a lot of your corners and safeties out of the box, some of the things you’re used to when you see the Wing-T.

“It kind of leaves that front seven exposed a little bit, so our linebackers are really going to have to play well for us to be able to stop the run and have a chance.”