Gents host Erath on Senior Night

With just two weeks remaining in the 2020 regular season, the clock is ticking for the Crowley Gents, who have yet to win a game through the first six weeks of play.

While the playoffs are pretty much an afterthought, the Gents still have an opportunity to close out the season on a positive note and they would like nothing more than to end their six-game skid.

The latter begins Friday when they host the Erath Bobcats on Senior Night at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

“It’s like we can’t get a rhythm going and it seems like every time we do get something going, we are quick to make a mistake right behind it,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall of the way the season has played out thus far. “We’re going to have to eliminate what we do to ourselves for us to even get rolling.”

In order to get a notch in the win column, the Gents will have to be on top of their game against a solid Erath squad that has been improving each week.

Erath enter the game with a deceiving record of 1-4 and 0-2 in district play after close losses to Kaplan and St. Martinville.

“Their record doesn’t really indicate how good they actually are,” said Wall of the Bobcats, who are averaging 24 points per game. “They are putting up points and they’ve been playing pretty good defensively lately.”

Against St. Martinville, the preseason favorite in District 6-3A, the Bobcats actually led 28-24 late in the third quarter before the Tigers rallied for 12 unanswered points to claim the victory.

“You know, they played both Kaplan and St. Martinville close; so they are no slouches by any means,” said Wall. “They just haven’t come up on the good end of the stick.”

Offensively, the Bobcats are rebuilding after losing the bulk of their skill players from the 2019 season, including record-setting quarterback Luke LeBlanc and standout receiver Colton Punch. Also gone is their top running back Jax Thibodeaux.

The Bobcats have used a two-quarterback system in replacing LeBlanc and both have fared well.

Senior Gabe Primeaux has completed 24 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns and freshman Lynkon Romero has 38 completions for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

They have, however, combined to throw 11 interceptions.

“They keep switching quarterbacks, so it’s hard to tell what they are doing there,” said Wall. “No. 1 (Primeaux) seems to be more of the athlete and they’ll split him out sometimes and try to get the ball to him but No. 17 (Romero) does a good job also.”

Trent Bristo is the leader on the ground for the Bobcats. The junior running back has racked up nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries.

Junior Logan Lemaire is also a force and he scored two touchdowns in the loss to St. Martinville last week.

“The Bristo kid has breakaway speed, but he’s real patient in the box,” said Wall. “And probably what he does best is catch the ball out of the backfield.”

The leading receivers for the Bobcats are junior David Richard (16-271, 3 TD) and Austin Hebert (15-150, 1 TD).

“They are pretty balanced,” said Wall of the Bobcats’ offense. “They mix it up well on downs and it makes it hard to pinpoint what they are doing.”

The strength for the Bobcats is in the trenches.

Erath returns four starters on the offensive line, led by Austin John Hebert (6-foot-3, 271) and Gage Hebert (6-foot-0, 248).

“They are really good up front,” said Wall. “The key for us will be to control the box. If we can force them to throw a little bit more maybe we can force some mistakes.But that’s going to be a big task because they are good up front.”

Defensively, the Bobcats are also solid on the line with steady play behind them. They have, however, allowed nearly 31 points per game.

“Defensively, they are really well coached and they play well together,” said Wall. “They’re not going to make many mistakes and they are going to make you grind it out. You aren’t going to hit many big plays on them.

“They are going to be where they are supposed to be and they tackle really well.”

The Gents have struggled to get much going offensively the last few weeks. While they did score twice against Kaplan, the bulk of their offense was on two big plays. Omar Butler and Nick Williams each broke loose on touchdown runs of over 80 yards.

The Gents will also be hampered once again by injuries with a number of players sidelined tonight. Lineman Drake Washington will be out as well as two-way players Courtney Allen, Nate Harmon and Jonkeyvon Marks.

Williams will likely get the start at quarterback while Logan Vidrine, who was the starter under center for the first five games, will see some touches at running back while also playing on the defensive side at linebacker.

“We’re still working both of them at quarterback, but Nick will probably start,” said Wall. “Logan will help us on defense and he will probably play a little bit of running back because Courtney Allen is out.

“We just keep getting thinner and thinner.”

Allen Wulf will be in the lineup, but he is still hobbled by an injury as is Tyron Goodley, who has a wrist injury. Good let will still play on the defensive side of the ball, but he is not expected to many, in any, offensive snaps or play on special teams.