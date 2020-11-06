Gents look to climb back in district race

It has been a rocky start to the 2020 prep football season for the Crowley Gents to say the least.

A youthful and inexperienced team, compounded by a host of injuries to key players has led to an 0-5 start for the Gents.

And while things don’t get any easier for coach Jeptha Wall’s squad with three games remaining in the regular season, there is still a glimmer of hope.

“You know, we talked to the kids about it and if you can win three games in a row, you’re district champions,” said Wall. “But we have to keep grinding it out. We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot, but there are signs of things working here and there. We just keep waiting for them to put it all together.

Wall thought that was about to happen two weeks ago.

“After the North Vermilion game, we thought we might have got back on track,” he said. “But last week, it looked like we a step backwards.

“But it’s right there. We just have to continue to get better.”

For the Gents to have any chance at a victory, much less climbing back into the District 6-3A race, the turnaround has to be immediate, beginning tonight with their league tilt at Kaplan.

The Pirates have had struggles of their own as they limp into tonight’s contest with a 1-3 record after tough losses to Church Point (12-0), Notre Dame (35-6) and St. Martinville (32-20).

They are, however, still Kaplan, a traditional power that likes to ground and pound teams with a methodical Wing-T offense that can be tough to defend.

“This is a typical Kaplan team that is going to grind it and grind it hard,” said Wall. “They are very good up front and they are very aggressive. They are just a real physical team.”

The Pirates are led offensively by senior running back Drake LeJeune and sophomore Caden Campisi.

The two backs have combined to shoulder much of the workload on the ground with LeJeune racking up 308 yards on 52 carries. Campisi leads the teams in touches with 63 and has tallied 260 yards.

Each had their biggest games of the season two weeks ago in a 30-25 victory over Erath. LeJeune rushed for a season- high 148 yards on 14 carries and Campisi rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

“Their backs are really good,” said Wall. “They know what they’re doing and they don’t deviate from the plan. They are going to do what they do and you better stop them.”

The Wing-T offense has been a thorn in the Gents’ side for a while now and tonight’s matchup should prove no different as Kaplan has a number of talented backs that all seem to thrive in the misdirection offense.

“We’ve had problems with that (Wing-T) in the past,” admitted Wall. “They have a bunch of backs that they use in there and they even rotate two quarterbacks. You can’t pinpoint one guy or anything... it’s a three-back system and you add the quarterback in there so now you have to defend all kinds of things.”

The Pirates return two on the offensive line, the biggest being senior Brennon Kass (5-10, 270). Kavan Comeaux is also a returner at 5-foot-11, 247 pounds.

“None of them are supersized kids like they have had in the past, but they are hard-nosed and gritty,” said Wall. “They’re going to get after us.”

The Pirates have shown multiple fronts on defense and their strengths have been their linebackers play according to Wall.

“Their linebackers are phenomenal,” said Wall. “Their line is pretty good, too. The nose guard is good and the other two are pluggers and they’re never going to be in the wrong place.”

Kaplan’s defense is very similar to what his team saw against Abbeville, said Wall.

The Gents didn’t fare too well in that game, logging just 73 yards on the ground.

With that said, the Gents may try to spread the ball around through the air this week.

Against Abbeville, Logan Vidrine attempted just five passes, completing two for 79 yards, including a 78-yard scoring strike to Nate Harmon.

“The big thing is being able to maintain blocks,” said Wall. “And we’re going to have to be willing to throw the ball a little bit. We’re going to have to be able to move it around a little bit on the perimeter in the passing game.”

The Gents will also have to win the turnover battle, something they did not do a week ago.

Last week, the Gents fumbled seven times, turning the ball over five times. They also threw a pair of interceptions.

“The turnovers and the kicking game has put us in a bind lately,” said Wall. “We have to find a way to clean that up.”

Defensively, there’s a lot to clean up as well.

The Gents gave up just shy of 300 yards last week, most of which came on the ground. They are allowing just over 39 points per outing.

“We’ve had some woes on defense and last week, we just looked really soft,” said Wall. “In the box, defensive line, linebackers, safeties, we had trouble fitting where they were supposed to.

“I don’t know what it was, but we need to get better quick.”