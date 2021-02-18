Girls playoff basketball gets underway tonight

When the 2021 prep girls basketball playoffs tip off , all five of Acadia Parishes teams will be in action.

Highlighting the opening round will be a rematch in Class 3A with the No. 7 Iota Lady Bulldogs playing host to No. 25 Church Point.

The two teams are both members of District 5-3A where the Lady Dogs logged a convincing road victory over the Lady Bears, 44-24, just over two weeks ago.

The Lady Bulldogs enter the contest, which is slated for Friday at 6 p.m., with a record of 16-7 and are riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Lady Bears are 11-15 on the season and have lost six of their last seven games.

The winner of tonight’s contest will take on either No. Loranger or No. 24 Bogalusa in the regional round on Monday.

Other members of District 5-3A that will be in action tonight include No. 7 Northwest, No. 15 Pine Prairie and No. 19 Ville Platte.

Pine Prairie will entertain former district rival and No. 18-seed Crowley High Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers finished 5-3 in league play, losing twice to Iota and once to Northwest. They are coming off back-to-back losses to Iota and North Central.

Crowley High finished 4-3 in District 6-3A and 11-6 overall. Two of those losses were to No. 5 Kaplan in a pair of closely-contested games, including a 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Pirates last week. They also split their regular-season series with No. 17 Abbeville.

Should the Ladies pull off an upset this evening, they would likely get No. 2 Albany at home on Monday in the regional round.

In Class 4A, the Rayne Lady Wolves drew the No. 30 seed after posting a 4-10 overall record. They draw the tough task of traveling north to take on No. 3 Neville, which enters postseason play with a mark of 19-2, on Friday.

In Class B play, the Midland Lady Rebels drew the No. 7 seed and received a bye in the opening round.

The Lady Rebels (10-14) will open postseason play next week when they will play host to either No. 10 Holden or No. 23 Converse. The winner of that game will move on to the quarterfinal round and likely have to travel to No. 2 Fairview.

Midland went 2-4 in District 7-B play in a tough league that also consists of No. 1 Hathaway and No. 6 Lacassine, which also received first-round byes.

Bell City also made it into postseason play at No. 13 and will host No. 20 Negreet this evening.

Notre Dame’s Lady Pios are the No. 9 seed in the Division III playoffs in a bracket that consists of just 14 teams.

With the smaller bracket, Division III playoff games begin with regional round action that starts next week.

The Lady Pios, who went 7-13 against a difficult regular-season slate, will travel to Baton Rouge Monday to take on No. 8 Dunham (14-11).

A victory by the Lady Pios would set up a rematch against No. 1 Lafayette Christian in a quarterfinal matchup late next week in Lafayette.