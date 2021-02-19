Goodley headlines local contingent at state meet

Tyron Goodley’s 2020 indoor track season was a memorable one, the junior hitting the podium twice with third place finishes in the triple jump and the long jump at the state championships.

Goodley will have a chance for an even bigger indoor season this year when he heads to Baton Rouge this weekend for the 2021 state championships at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

The Crowley High senior earned repeat berths in both events two weekends ago while competing against all comers in the LSU Last Chance Qualifier.

Goodley won the long jump Saturday with a mark of 21-8.25, which gives him the third-best jump in Division II entering this weekend’s meet.

Goodley also placed fifth overall in the triple jump during the Last Chance Qualifier with a leap of 42-11. It was the best mark of anyone in Division II and gave him the top seed heading into the weekend.

Goodley will be joined at the state meet by teammate Sophia Fontenot, who will be making her first appearance in the championships.

Fontenot, a senior, qualified with a mark of 4-9 ½ in the high jump and enters with the seventh best jump in Division II.

In addition to Goodley and Fontenot, five other area athletes will be competing on Saturday.

Church Point’s Olivia Bundy enters the meet with the third-best time in the 60-meter hurdles (9.96). Bundy was the state runnerup in 2020 with a time of 9.56.

Midland’s 4x800-meter relay team of Lance Hoffpauir, Cole Shamsie, Phoenix Robinson and Copeland Schwinn enters the meet with the seventh best time at 9:43.62. The group also qualified in the 4x400-meter relay, but they have opted out of that event.

Midland standout distance runner Peyton Sievers also qualified in the 3200-meter run, but was forced to opt out of the state meet due to a strained calf soleus muscle suffered last week.