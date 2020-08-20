Hargroder takes over reigns of Gents’ offense

When Stu Cook decided to part ways with Crowley High earlier in the summer, CHS head football coach Jeptha Wall was in dire need of an offensive coordinator.

It didn’t take him long to fill the void.

Wall turned to an old friend and former CHS coach, Andy Hargroder, who accepted the job as new offensive coordinator for the Gents.

“Me and Andy have had a great relationship since the beginning and we’ve been talking for years,” said Wall. “He was looking to come back this way and the timing was right.”

Hargroder, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, was on the CHS staff from 2013-2016 when the Gents put up eye-popping offensive numbers. During that span the team went 26-8 and averaged 34.1 points per game.

He was, however, coaching on the defensive side of the ball at the time along with Wall and Kyron Benoit.

“The good thing is getting to come back and coach with Wall and K.B.,” said Hargroder. “We were all part of the defensive staff when I left and they are good people.

“And the kids are great. They listen, they are eager to learn and they have good enthusiasm. That’s a big plus.”

Wall was also eager to reunite with his coaching buddy.

“The good thing is that I was already comfortable with him since we coached together,” said Wall. “And he comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience, so it was kind of easy for us to put the offense in his hands.

“We needed to make a change with the personnel that we have and the stuff that he likes to do kind of fits what we need to do right now; so it was really kind of a no-brainer once he said he was willing to come over.”

The Gents, who lost 16 seniors last season, will be switching to more of a ground-and-pound offense this season after losing standout quarterback Marquis Garrett as well as most of their top receivers to graduation.

“You are going to see us more under center this year,” said Wall. “More of a triple-option team because we have more backs than we have receivers right now.

“We’re trying to move into more stuff like Georgia Tech, Army and Air Force. It’s similar to a lot of Wing-T plays once you get down to it, it’s just a lot of the option series off of it.”

Hargroder is coming off an impressive run as the head coach at St. Edmund where he ran his own offenese. There, he the Blue Jays to a record of 22-11 and three straight playoff appearances as well as a pair of district titles.

In his first year at St. Edmund, his squad went 4-6 during the regular season. The Blue Jays then reeled off back-to-back 9-1 campaigns in his final two years.

Hargroder, an Opelousas native, was a slot receiver for Northeastern Louisiana University, now UL-Monroe, when the team won the Division 1-AA national championship in 1987. He is also a member of the NLU Athletic Hall of Fame.