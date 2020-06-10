High School Metro League Schedule
Tuesday, June 16
Notre Dame Pios @ Kinder
St. Edmund @ Opelousas Catholic
Thursday, June 18
Notre Dame @ St. Edmund
Opelousas Catholic @ Sacred Heart
Tuesday, June 23
Sacred Heart @ St. Edmund
Opelousas Catholic @ Kinder
Thursday, June 25
Opelousas Catholic @ Notre Dame
Sacred Heart @ Kinder
Tuesday, June 30
St. Edmund @ Kinder
Notre Dame @ Sacred Heart
Thursday, July 2
Kinder @ Notre Dame
St. Edmund @ Opelousas Catholic
Tuesday, July 7
St. Edmund @ Sacred Heart
Kinder @ Opelousas Catholic
Thursday, July 9
St. Edmund @ Notre Dame
Sacred Heart @ Opelousas Catholic
Tuesday, July 14
Notre Dame @ Opelousas Catholic
Kinder @ Sacred Heart
Thursday, July 16
Kinder @ St. Edmund
Sacred Heart @ Notre Dame