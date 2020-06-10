High School Metro League Schedule

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 11:26am

Tuesday, June 16
Notre Dame Pios @ Kinder
St. Edmund @ Opelousas Catholic
Thursday, June 18
Notre Dame @ St. Edmund
Opelousas Catholic @ Sacred Heart
Tuesday, June 23
Sacred Heart @ St. Edmund
Opelousas Catholic @ Kinder
Thursday, June 25
Opelousas Catholic @ Notre Dame
Sacred Heart @ Kinder
Tuesday, June 30
St. Edmund @ Kinder
Notre Dame @ Sacred Heart
Thursday, July 2
Kinder @ Notre Dame
St. Edmund @ Opelousas Catholic
Tuesday, July 7
St. Edmund @ Sacred Heart
Kinder @ Opelousas Catholic
Thursday, July 9
St. Edmund @ Notre Dame
Sacred Heart @ Opelousas Catholic
Tuesday, July 14
Notre Dame @ Opelousas Catholic
Kinder @ Sacred Heart
Thursday, July 16
Kinder @ St. Edmund
Sacred Heart @ Notre Dame

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020