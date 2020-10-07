High School Volleyball Roundup

CROWLEY – The Crowley Ladies ran off their second straight victory with a 3-0 sweep of Vinton Monday at the CHS Gym

The Ladies improved to 5-7 overall heading into today’s home matchup with Carencro.

Martayshia Guidry was the leader for the Ladies with nine kills, two blocks and one ace. She also recorded four digs.

Khalee Meaux and Spiritual Guidry each added two kills. Meaux also had three blocks, one ace and four digs.

Hannah Abshire had a team-high five aces to go along with one kill, one block and six digs and Kiersten Trahan had a kill, three aces and 10 digs.

Lady Pios fall short

LAFAYETTE – The Notre Dame Lady Pios fell to 9-4 overall with a 3-0 loss to perennial power St. Thomas More on Monday.

Lily Morgan led the charge for the Lady Pios with 10 kills, one block and 14 digs.

Natalie Brown also had a big game with eight kills, two blocks and five digs.

In addition the leaders, Andrus Kelbaugh and Melise Maloz had two kills and two blocks each and Olivia Hensgens also logged a pair of kills.

Jeanne Clare Schmid and Sara Boulet were the assist leaders with nine and six, respectively.

The Lady Pios return to district action today with a road contest at Franklin.