Iota’s LeJeune commits to LSU

Tyler LeJeune began his prep baseball career at Iota just two years ago, but even as a freshman, the middle infielder was already turning heads.

In the middle of his first season at Iota, LeJeune gave a verbal commitment to Louisiana-Lafayette to play for the late Tony Robichaux.

Since then, the highly touted prospect had decommitted from the Ragin Cajuns and just recently, he pledged to another Louisiana school - LSU.

LeJeune announced his commitment to the Tigers on his Twitter account:

“I am honored and blessed to announce my decision to commit to LSU to continue my baseball and academic career. I want to thank God first, my family for all the love and support, and all of my coaches who have guided and molded me into the player I am today. #GeauxTigers#HUNGRY”

LeJeune had a stellar freshman campaign in helping lead the Bulldogs to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2019. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound second baseman hit .321 that season with five doubles, two triples and 10 RBI.

In 2020, during a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, LeJeune hit .368 (7-for-19) from the leadoff spot with a pair of doubles. He also scored 12 runs and had two RBI.

LeJeune, who is due to graduate in 2022, is currently playing summer ball for the Louisiana Knights.