Iota avoids any major damages from hurricane

Hurricane Laura wreaked havoc on Southwest Louisiana last week, destroying homes, businesses and high school facilities.

Acadia Parish survived with minimal damage compared to the most devastated areas around Cameron and Calcasieu Parish.

However, all high school facilities didn’t make it through unscathed.

Iota avoided any major damage to their athletic facilities, but they did have a speaker that got blown off a pole at the football stadium and a set of lights fell off a pole at the softball field.

“Fortunately, we kind of got off lucky this time,” said Iota coach Josh Andrus. “We had a tree down on one entrance of the school, the gym had a few minor leaks and some siding come off but nothing too major.”

While Iota was spared major damages, Andrus was quick to turn his thoughts to the Lake Charles area that was ravished by the storm.

“I think we got out of this hurricane pretty good, but we all have some friends and family in Lake Charles that got hit pretty hard so we have to keep them in our prayers,” said Andrus. “We’re happy and blessed that we got off so easy, but we can’t forget about those people in the Lake Charles area around Hwy. 171.”

Many Iota alumni moved on to attend school at McNeese State University and the Bulldog community extends into the Lake Charles area.

“We have a bunch of them that go to McNeese, whether it be for athletics, livestock, agriculture or just going to school; we have a bunch of kids that make their way to Lake Charles,” said Andrus. “They (McNeese) are starting up virtual this week, but I’ve seen a bunch of pictures their trailers and apartments in Lake Charles and they got messed up pretty bad. They will be starting up virtual schooling, but there’s a lot of work that they still have to do with their personal lives that got messed up from the hurricane.”

While a number of Andrus’ players are still helping in the relief aid in Lake Charles, the coach says his team is back to the daily grind as of Monday afternoon.

“We’re back at it,” said Andrus. “We’re still in small groups, following all the guidelines, just trying to get as much work in as we can. It’s more of going up against air both offensively and defensively as best as we can since we can’t have any contact.

“ But it’s more of a mental thing for us, trying to get in shape so when we can have contact, we’ll be in the best shape possible to hit the ground running.”