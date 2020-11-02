Iota ends three-game skid with shutout of Ville Platte

The Iota Bulldogs traveled to Ville Platte on a chilly Friday night looking to get back to their winning ways and put a halt to their 3-game slide.

Iota accomplished just that as they defeated the host Bulldogs of Ville Platte by a final score of 37-0.

Iota got off to a slow start for much of the first quarter but put up 21 unanswered points to close out the first half.

Iota coach Josh Andrus wasn’t pleased with his Bulldogs sloppy start.

“We found a way to come out slow,” said Andrus. “I thought the defense started out good and then we would mess up on special teams.”

Ville Platte won the toss and received the opening kickoff. Iota’s defense came out on fire as they held Ville Platte to a 3-and-out on minus three yards of offense on the opening drive.

Ville Platte lined up for the punt but converted the fourth down and 13 on a fake by punter J.B Edwards.

Ville Platte drove down to the Iota 24 before safety Luke Duhon got the first of his two interceptions of the night and returned the ball out to the Ville Platte 40-yard line.

Iota drove deep into Ville Platte territory but was forced to punt after big losses on two consecutive plays.

Iota’s defense held again but a roughing the passer penalty on fourth down and long gave the ball back to Ville Platte.

Ville Platte wouldn’t get much going this time as safety Owen Daigle picked off quarterback Jacoby Lavergne and set Iota up in VPHS territory.

Iota put together its first scoring drive of the night behind the strong running of Jacob Cormier. The freshman gained 24 yards on two carries to get Iota into the red zone.

Iota quarterback Dawson Wallace got to call his own number on third and goal from the Ville Platte 3-yard line and got into the end zone to put Iota ahead. Kicker Louis Doroteo split the uprights on the PAT and Iota went ahead 7-0.

The stingy Iota defense again forced another punt and Iota was back in business in Ville Platte territory.

Iota slot receiver Zan Connor hit pay dirt for the Bulldogs this time on a jet sweep around the left side behind the blocks of tackle Hans Lacasse and running back Jacob Cormier. The 10-yard run was followed by the Doroteo PAT and Iota led 14-0 with 4:45 left to play before half.

Iota found the end zone one more time before the half as Wallace scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from four yards out. Wallace would finish the night with 40 yards rushing and two scores on six carries for the Bulldogs.

Iota received the opening kick to start the second half and it didn’t lake long for the Bulldogs to find the end zone once again.

Tight end Owen Harmon carried the football and scored from 40 yards out, breaking multiple tackles along the way to put the Dogs up 28-0.

The Iota defense got another stop, and again put points on the board.

Wallace connected with Dylan Callahan from seven yards out to put Iota in front 35-0.

Wallace ended his night soon after with 8 of 16 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Iota added a late 30-yard field goal from Doroteo to end the scoring and make the final 37-0.

Rushing leaders for Iota were Harmon with 83 yards and a touchdown; Brayden Lavergne with 26 yards on eight carries, and Cormier, who chipped in with 36 yards on five carries.

Defensively, the Bulldogs kept Ville Platte in check for most of the contest. Led by big plays from linebacker Trevor Lopez and defensive lineman Carson Crochet, the Bulldogs surrendered only 119 yards of total offense.

The Iota secondary had another outstanding performance with three team interceptions and did not give up a completion all night.

“We’re no longer a young team,” said Andrus. “We have five games under out belt, we need to make better choices, prepare better and I look forward to having a better outcome against better teams.”

Iota will celebrate homecoming next week when they host Pine Prairie Friday night at Bulldog stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Iota.