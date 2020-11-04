Iota entertains Pine Prairie for Homecoming

The Panthers of Pine Prairie will hit the road and travel south to Iota this week in search of their first victory of the season.

Iota will not look to be hospitable hosts, however, as the Bulldogs are coming off a lopsided win last week and celebrating Homecoming festivities.

The Bulldogs shut out Ville Platte 37-0 in week 4 and will be trying to keep that momentum this week at home.

The Panthers are winless in district play and 0-5 on the season after dropping a close one, 25-13, to Mamou last week.

Iota coach Josh Andrus doesn’t think the loses are due to a lack of effort.

“Pine Prairie is young, but they play hard,” said Andrus. “They don’t turn the ball over or beat themselves.”

Offensively, the Panthers are led under center by quarterback Branson Fontenot. Fontenot had his best game of the season last week versus Mamou as he threw for 194 yards. The sophomore signal caller also had two touchdowns on 14 of 25 passing.

The Panthers are young up front as well, starting three freshmen on the offensive line. The line struggled versus Northwest two weeks ago where they were only able to gain 39 yards on the ground.

On the flip side of that stat, however, the Panthers were able to rack up over 200 yards rushing against Montgomery in Week 2 with out starting running back Elijah George.

George was active against Mamou last week and should also be ready to go this week in Iota.

Iota will counter up front with much experience on the defensive line in seniors Ethan Zaunbrecher and Dakell Thibodeaux.

Zaunbrecher, a two-year starter, is considered to be the anchor on the Iota defensive front. Junior Ty Regan and sophomore Wyatt Gobert will both see huge chunks of playing time up front for Iota as well.

Line backer Trevor Lopez is another senior in the Iota defense who will look to add to his already outstanding season. Lopez is quick and seems to always be around the football for the Bulldogs.

Iota struggled to defend the run early on this season but saw a big improvement against Ville Platte. The Bulldogs defense only allowed 119 yards of total offense last week and zero yards through the air.

The Bulldog secondary also had three interceptions with safety Luke Duhon recording two on his own. Senior Owen Daigle added the third.

The Pine Prairie defense will be tasked in trying to slow down the Iota offense. The Bulldogs are putting up over 350 yards in total offense and over 30 points per game this season.

Utilizing a running back by committee approach, the Bulldogs had six different players run the ball last week as well as four players record a reception.

Iota was led by junior Owen Harmon on the ground, going for 83 yards on two carries and a touchdown.

Coach Andrus would like to make it as tough as possible to prepare for the Bulldogs.

“We’re going to continue to try and keep a bunch of players touching the football for us,” said Andrus. “We’re going to make it tough to key on just one or two guys against us”

The kicking game has been a bright spot for the Dogs as well thanks to the leg of kicker Louis Doroteo. The senior has been a staple in the Bulldogs kicking game for three years now and is a bit of a multi-tasker. Doroteo will man the kickoff duties as well as punting and place kicking.

The benefits have not gone unnoticed by Andrus as well.

“Louis has worked hard and changed his approach on kickoffs to match what he does on field goals. He’s been able to make those parts of special teams better for us,” said Andrus.

Doroteo is 10 of 13 on extra points and one for one on field goals. He’s also been able to average 37.5 yards on 14 punts this season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.