Iota falls short in five-overtime thriller

On an unusual evening of Wednesday night high school football, the Golden Knights of South Beauregard upset the Bulldogs of Iota in a thrilling five-overtime marathon, 58-56

Both teams would slug out the first three and half quarters of football until Iota was able to come from behind with under 3 minutes remaining and drive 93 yards for the tying score.

“I thought we started a little bit slow on offense, defense played pretty good. I thought when we got to the end of the game, we fought very hard,” said Iota coach, Josh Andrus.

Iota’s Dawson Wallace spent the evening spinning, dodging, and evading defenders as he would lead the Dogs with 153 yard on the ground on 20 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

Wallace also contributed with his arm, throwing for 292 yards with another two touchdowns.

The game would remain scoreless after one quarter of play until Wallace connected with wide receiver Connor Daigle for a 64-yard touchdown pass in front of the Iota sideline. Daigle was well defended but was able to make the catch in stride, break one tackle, and hit pay dirt for the Bulldogs. The Louis Doroteo PAT was good, and the Bulldogs would lead 7-0.

South Beauregard would follow with a scoring drive of their own. Running back Malachi McElhaney would lead the Knights on the drive with 48 yards to set up the score.

McElhaney would prove to be the primary weapon for the home team for most of the night, rushing for 180 yards on 20 carries.

The Knights would score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Senior Kyler Kibodeaux. The 2-point try was no good, and the Bulldogs led 7-6 with 1:38 left to play in the first half.

Iota would not have enough time to put points on the board, and the Bulldogs took a one point lead into the half.

Iota struck first in the second half on a 31-yard TD pass from Wallace to tight end Owen Harmon.

Harmon would total three scores on the night with five catches for 95 yards.

The PAT try was good and the Bulldogs took a 14-6 lead.

The Knights countered with a quick drive of their own, as Kibodeaux found the end zone from six yards out in just over three minutes. The senior finished with 95 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns. The Knights would convert the 2-point attempt this time and tie it up at 14.

Midway through the fourth quarter, McElhaney got into the end zone from three yards out to put the Knights up 20 – 14 with 11:14 remaining in the game.

Iota’s next drive ended on a turnover, and the Knights took over with a chance to go ahead by two scores.

The home team would find itself inside the red zone once again with 3:17 left in the contest, but McElhaney fumbled the football and Iota recovered on it’s own 7-yard line.

Iota, down six, needed a 93 yard touchdown drive with under 3 minutes remaining to tie and possibly go ahead.

On the first play from scrimmage, Wallace hit Connor Daigle to pick up 30 yards. On the very next play, Wallace connected with Daylon Lunson for 40 more to put Iota into South Beauregard territory.

Wallace then called his own number on the quarterback draw to get the ball inside the South Beauregard 2- yard line. He followed up with another run for a touchdown to tie the game and send it to overtime.

During over time, both teams would match touchdowns and PAT’s for the first three periods.

During the fourth overtime, teams are required to attempt two-point conversions following touchdowns and again, both teams matched scores in the period.

In the fifth extra frame, the Knights ran it in for the score and got the 2-point conversion through the air to go ahead 58-50.

Iota matched the touchdown with a 14 yard pass from Wallace to Harmon. Wallace ran a quarterback keeper on the conversion attempt but he was stopped at the goalline as the Knights slipped away with the 58-56 victory.

“I guess they just made one more play than we did on the 2-point conversion to stop us,” said Andrus. “I think we have a lot of things to work on, we made some mental mistakes but we will get better.

“I think our conditioning was better going into the 5 over times. There are some positives, we made some great plays, we just need to make more when they count.”

Other notables for Iota were wide out Daylon Lunson who finished with eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown as well as running back Jacob Cormier who chipped in with 22 yards on four attempts.

The Bulldogs were led defensively by Parker Hayes who had a crucial interception late in the game and linebacker Seth Schuff who was Iota’s leading tackler.

The Bulldogs will be in action again next Thursday as they host North Vermillion at 7pm.