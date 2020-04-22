Iota football duo signs with Lyon College

Dylan Montgomery and Connor Braquet have been major contributors for the Iota Bulldogs’ football team for the better part of the last four years.

Montgomery has been a standout on the defensive side of the ball, while Braquet was a leader on the offensive line.

Now, the duo will attempt to duplicate their success at the next level, where they will be teammates once again.

Montgomery and Braquet recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.

“This senior class is a close group, so two guys getting to go play at the same spot is kind of a bonus for them,” said Iota coach Josh Andrus. “I think the coaches (at Lyon) see something that they believe in and I think they have two good players that will help them out.”

Montgomery, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive lineman, was named to the first-team All-District and All-Acadia Parish teams for the second straight season during his senior campaign. He was also a LSWA Class 3A honorable mention.

Montgomery logged 51 tackles, six assists, 24 tackles for a loss, two sacks, six hurries, four caused fumbles and he had one fumble recovery in 2019.

“Dylan was our anchor on the defensive line,” said Andrus. “He may have been a little undersized for some of the bigger colleges, but strength-wise and hands...he’s got some of the best hands I’ve seen on a defensive lineman.

“He’s that guy that you have to account for when game planning. He kind of kept linebackers and other guys free to make plays because they were concentrating on him.

“Going to the next level, I think at Lyon College, you’re looking at an All-Conference guy the first year.”

Montgomery was also a force to be reckoned with in powerlifting, where holds the Class 3A state divisional 181-pound bench press record at 375 pounds. He also holds the state divisional and west regional 220-pound bench press record at 430 pounds.

“He is a very strong kid,” said Andrus of Montgomery. “He prides himself in that weight room and that helps him on the field also.”

Braquet, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound offensive lineman, was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. He helped pave the way for standout running back Luke Doucet the past two years and Kaleb Guillory before that.

Braquet has been an All-District and All-Acadia Parish for the last two seasons as well.

“Connor rotated between guard and center this year,” said Andrus. “He’s a very athletic kid and I think he’s only going to get better.

“He’s always had those strong legs, but his upper body has been a little bit behind. But that’s starting to catch up.”

During his prep career, Braquet played every position on the offensive line, but Lyon coaches may be moving him over to the defensive side of the ball in the fall.

“With them moving him to defense, you talking about a 6-foot-2, 230-pound guy that can move and run.

“I think he’s going to make an immediate impact also at Lyon College.”

Montgomery and Braquet Are two of four Iota seniors that have signed to play college football: Wyatt Shuff signed with Louisiana College and Luke Doucet will be playing at Arkansas Monticello.