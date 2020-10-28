Iota hopes to end three-game skid at Ville Platte

Coming off a tough district battle with the Church Point Bears last week, Iota will now try to regain its focus and look ahead to the Bulldogs of Ville Platte.

Riding the high of preparing for a rival like Church Point, it would seem that Iota would be trying to avoid a let-down this week versus Ville Platte.

Coach Josh Andrus doesn’t think that will be a problem this week.

“We’re going to have to prepare the same way we did last week for Church Point,” said Andrus. “Practice should be good this week, our coaches are going to continue to be intense during practice and keep the energy level up.”

Fresh off its first win of the season against Mamou, the Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum rolling as they stay home to host Iota Friday night. Ville Platte has struggled with tough opponents this season dropping games against both Eunice area football teams.

The Bulldogs defense allowed huge numbers against Eunice High and St Edmund, allowing 128 combined points while being shut out in both contests.

Iota will prove to be another tough matchup for Ville Plate as the Bulldogs of Iota come into the contest averaging 30 points per game and 362 yards of total offense.

Defensively for Ville Platte, the Bulldogs will be helped by the addition of 3-star prospect Ja’Bronski Edwards. The 6’2”, 280 pounder is a transfer out of the Lake Charles area due to being displaced by hurricane Laura.

Edwards has already committed to Texas Southern University and has a good motor and nose for the football. He also picked up a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown last week against Mamou.

Ville Platte will need to defend both the ground and air attack of Iota. The Bulldogs have thrown the football for a total of 766 yards on the season averaging almost 200 yards per contest. Quarterback Dawson Wallace has thrown 109 passes for Iota with 51 completions. The junior signal caller is also responsible for 293 yards rushing on 40 carries.

Ville Platte will look to improve on the offensive side of the football as well. The host Bulldogs struggled against St. Edmund only able to produce four yards of total offense on -39 yards rushing.

The task was equally as brutal in Week 1 as Ville Platte amassed only one first down against the Eunice Bobcats.

Ville Platte was able to move the football fairly well against Mamou, but mistakes inside the redzone would hurt the Bulldogs most of the night. Two times the Bulldogs were able to drive inside the Mamou 20-yard line but came away without points, turning the ball over on downs each time.

Ville Platte lost on of the area’s better backs to graduation in Jahmal Byers. Byers racked up over 1,100 yards for the Bulldogs a year ago. Running back Jackson Fontenot should see most of the carries for the Bulldogs. The senior picked up 71 yards on 13 carries last week and has been the most consistent back far Ville Platte.

Quarterback Ernest Roberts was back in action for Ville Platte after missing week two with an injury. The senior has been labeled the team leader and is a solid contributor to the offense.

Roberts went to the air only nine times last week for 42 yards but did connect with wide receiver Kakhalan Slaughter for a 10-yard touchdown pass with less than 9 seconds left to go in the game to secure the come from behind victory.

Iota will look to remain solid on the defensive side of the football after only allowing 22 points to one of the better teams in Class 3A in Church Point.

Iota has only given up an average of 21 points per game in regulation play. The Bulldogs defense is allowing only 113 yards per game through the air and has picked off four passes from opposing quarterbacks on the season.

Offensively for the Bulldogs, most of the success has come through the air. Tight end Owen Harmon has over 300 yards receiving and seven touchdowns for Iota.

Receiver Daylon Lunson also contributed last week with a team high four catches for 78 yards and added a 46-yard touchdown as well.

Coach Andrus also said the offense showed some improvement last week, adding “Offensively we have to concentrate on cleaning up the little things and continue to get better. They should realize how good they can be when they prepare correctly. I’m hoping the Church Point game showed our players that.”