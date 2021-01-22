Iota sweeps Church Point in District 5-3A action

A’Kirra Hagger hit a pair of shots from beyond the arc and dropped in three free throws in the first quarter to give Church Point an 11-10 lead in their showdown with district rival Iota Tuesday.

That was about as good as it got for the Lady Bears, however.

The hosts rallied from there and outscored the Lady Bears 25-12 over the middle quarters en route to a 53-38 victory.

The Lady Dogs improved to 11-7 overall and 2-1 in District 5-3A play with the victory.

The Lady Bears fell to 10-11 and 1-2.

The Lady Dogs got six points from standout guard Avery Young in the second frame and limited the Lady Bears to just five points to take a 20-16 advantage into the break.

Chelsea Thibodeaux did most of the damage in the third quarter for the Lady Dogs with eight points in the paint. Leah Hebert added five, including a 3-pointer and the lead ballooned to 12 (35-23).

Tra’Nassia Citizen knocked down a pair of long balls for the Lady Bears in the final frame and India Babineaux hit one, but it wasn’t enough.

The Lady Dogs went 9-for-10 from the charity stripe over the final eight minutes and they outscored the Lady Bears 18-15 to seal the victory.

Young and Thibodeaux paced the Lady Dogs with 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Young also dished out 12 assists, picked up six steals and had eight rebounds. Thibodeaux had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Leah Hebert added eight points in the victory and Ella Jabusch had seven. Brinna Hebert and Chloe Cooley rounded out the Lady Dogs’ offense with four and two points, respectively. Hebert also had eight rebounds and Cooley pulled down 10 boards.

Jazmine Boudreaux led the Lady Bears with 13 points. Citizen and Hagger each added nine points and Babineaux scored three. Mallory Mayfield and Kristen Duhon each finished with two points.

Both Iota and Church Point return to action tonight. The Lady Dogs will be at Ville Platte and the Lady Bears will host Northwest.

Dogs run past Bears

In the nightcap, Parker Story dropped in six shots from beyond the arc to help lead the Bulldogs to a 53-19 victory over the Bears in the boys game.

Iota improved to 13-6 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Church Point fell to 3-6 and 0-1.

Story drilled four long balls in the opening frame and the hosts raced out to a commanding 16-2 advantage.

The Bears continued to struggle in the second quarter where they were outscored 7-4.

Cole Breaux and Andrew Thibodeaux each scored four points for the Bulldogs in the third frame and the lead grew to 26 (39-13).

The Bulldogs outscored the Bears 14-6 in the final frame.

Story led all scorers on the night with 18 points. Thibodeaux also scored in double figures with 10 points.

In addition to the leaders, Breaux added eight points, Kyle Guidry scored seven and Ashton Andrepont, Keelan Wriborg, Austin Hebert, Luke Duhon and Payton Daigle each finished with two points.

The Bears were led by Theron Guillory and Khalid Babineaux with six and five points, respectively. Brayden Andrew and Jaden Reese each added three points and Javen Gibson finished with two.