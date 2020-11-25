Jennings rallies past Lady Rebels in St. Thomas More Lady Cougars Classic

The Jennings Lady Bulldogs erased an early nine-point deficit with a 22-point outburst in the second quarter and held on from there to take a 59-57 over the Midland Lady Rebels Monday in the opening game of the St. Thomas More Lady Cougar Classic.

“We just clammed up,” said MHS coach Christy Hebert, whose team fell to 4-2 with the loss. “They (Jennings) made us think too much and we didn’t do well with that.

“I mean we’re down a couple of players right now, but that shouldn’t have made a difference. We just played scared at times today and it cost us.”

There was no fear, especially early on when the Lady Rebels’ zone press baffled the Lady Dogs and caused countless turnovers and easy baskets in transition.

The turnovers, as well as 11 first-quarter points from Sage Wimberly, helped the Lady Rebels build an 18-9 advantage.

Jennings guard Jillian Fontenot helped the Lady Dogs mount a rally in the second frame as they scored the first six points, but Midland answered with an 8-2 run to take a 26-17 lead with 4:35 remaining in the half.

That’s when the Lady Rebels went away from the zone press and went to a straight man defense, which enabled the Lady Dogs to climb back in the game.

The Lady Dogs went on a 14-4 run to end the half with a slim 31-30 advantage.

Jennings led by as many as seven in the third quarter, but Gracie Miller drilled three shots from beyond the arc to help the Lady Rebels stay in the game at 48-45.

The Lady Rebels regained the lead early in the fourth quarter on a layup by Caitlyn Boudreaux and a midrange jumper from Wimberly put the locals up 51-48.

With the game tied at 55-55, Jennings’ Brianna Doucet hit a shot under the goal and then connected on a pair of free throws to put the Lady Dogs up four.

Marlie Boudreaux added a basket with time winding down but the Lady Rebels couldn’t close the gap any further.

“You know, all the girls had their moments today,” said Hebert of her team that consists mostly of freshmen. “They’re just learning to compete. Nobody works harder than these girls, but there’s a big difference between working hard and competing.

“Jennings worked hard, competed and wanted to win.”

Miller and Wimberly paced the Lady Rebels with 17 points each. Wimberly did most of her damage in the first half with 15 points and Miller scored 12 in the third quarter.

Caitlyn Boudreaux added 12 points, Marlie Boudreaux had nine and Myra Carlson finished with two.

Fontenot was the leader for the Lady Dogs with 20 points and Doucet had 12. Anna Trahan also hit double figures with 11 points and Kyrania Mouton had nine.

The Lady Rebels took on Lafayette High yesterday and will close out tournament play this afternoon when they take on Walker at 2 p.m.