Lacassine sweeps Midland in 7-B action

Three costly turnovers and an intentional foul enabled Lacassine to go on an 8-0 run in just over a minute as the Cardinals rallied for a 61-58 victory over the Midland Rebels Tuesday evening.

The Rebels fell to 11-23 overall and 1-6 in District 7-B play with the loss.

The Rebels trailed by as many as 14 points early on before erasing the deficit in the second half.

The hosts caught fire in the third quarter and outscored the Cardinals 21-8.

Jstan Keller scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the frame.

Anthony Blunt’s layup as time expired in the quarter gave the Rebels their first lead of the game at 43-41.

The Rebels led by five (58-55) with 1:25 remaining in the final frame, but things went south from there for the hosts.

A layup by Aaron Garcie was followed by back-to-back Midland turnovers that resulted in four straight free throws and a 59-58 lead for the Cardinals.

Midland was called for a charge on its ensuing possession with 24 seconds remaining and the Cardinals were able to milk 19 seconds off the clock before being intentionally fouled.

Ethan Corkran sank both freebies with five seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Cockran paced the Cardinals with 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Garcia also scored in double figures with 11 points.

Anthony Blunt followed Keller’s 26-point outburst with 13 points. Kayden Borque added nine points, Kobe Sonnier scored eight and Cam LaPoint finished with one.

The Rebels return to action Friday with a road contest at ESA.

In the opener, the Lady Rebels suffered a similar fate.

The Lady Rebels (10-14, 3-4) led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but they squandered their advantage in the middle frames.

The Lady Cardinals (15-8, 3-1) outscored the hosts 33-9 over the second and third quarters and then held on for a 50-39 victory.

The Lady Rebels got 10 points from Sage Wimberly in the first quarter and jumped out to a 15-6 advantage.

The Lady Cardinals rallied in the second frame and outscored the hosts 15-2 to take a 21-17 lead heading into the break.

The third quarter was all Lacassine as Sydnie Cooley erupted for nine points to help the Lady Cardinals push their lead to 39-24.

Wimberly added nine more points in the final frame and the Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Cardinals 15-11 to end the game.

Cooley paced the Lady Cardinals with 18 points and Makeela Freeman scored nine.

Wimberly led all scores with 22 points. Marlie Boudreaux added six, Caitlyn Boudreaux had five, Myra Carlson scored three, Gracie Miller had two and Holli Myers finished with one.