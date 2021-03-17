Lady Pios come up short in tourney play

The Notre Dame Lady Pios hit a rough patch over the weekend in the St. Amant Tournament.

Entering the weekend, the Lady Pios were red hot, averaging just over 13 runs per game while allowing just over two.

Those numbers dropped significantly against Class 5A powers St. Amant, Mt. Carmel and Hanhville in three straight losses in tournament play.

St. Amant is the reigning Class 5A state champion; Mt. Carmel was a Division I semifinalist in 2019 and Hahnville reached the 2019 Class 5A quarterfinal round.

The Lady Pios averaged just 5.1 runs and surrendered 10.3 runs during the three-game set.

In the opener on Friday, host St. Amant exploded for five hits, including a grand slam, and seven runs in the final frame to rally past the Lady Pios, 10-7.

In that game, Notre Dame stranded six runners and had 10 batters go down on strikes.

The loss overshadowed a stellar night at the plate for Abigail Savoy, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Corine Poncho and Morgan Alleman had three hits each as well. Poncho also had a home run and an RBI.

In the first of two games on Saturday, Mt. Carmel jumped out to an early 7-4 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-6 victory.

Three errors for the Lady Pios led to three unearned runs and they also stranded seven base runners.

Maci Bergeron led the Lady Pios at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance. She doubled twice and hit a home run.

Keleigh Spell also had three hits; Poncho added two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Savoy singled and drove in two runs. Macey Free and Callie Maitre each had a single.

In their finale, the Lady Pios allowed nine walks and 14 hits in a 13-2 setback to Hahnville.

Bergeron had a home run in the defeat and Spell, Savoy, Maitre, Ellie Bourgeois and Caylyn Henry each had a single.