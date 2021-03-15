Lady Pios erupt for 20 runs in two innings

It took Notre Dame’s offense a little time to settle in but once they did, it was all over.

With a slim 5-4 lead over Jennings after three innings, the Lady Pios exploded for 20 runs on 18 hits in the next two frames and rolled to a 25-4 victory in a game that was halted after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

The Lady Pios had just four hits heading into the top of the fourth, an inning that saw 14 batters step to the plate.

Maci Bergeron sparked the surge with a two-run home run and Morgan Alleman added a two-run double.

In all, the Lady Pios logged 10 hits in the frame, including four for extra bases.

Things didn’t get any better for the host Bulldogs in the following inning.

The Lady Pios once again sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth and pushed across 10 more runs on eight hits.

The inning was highlighted by Macey Freed’s three-run home run, her second bomb of the night. Keleigh Spell added a two-run double and five other Lady Pios logged run-scoring hits.

Spell and Caylyn Henry led the offensive attack with four hits each. Spell had a double and three RBI and Henry logged two triples, a double and an RBI.

Freed was the RBI leader on the day with six. She went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs.

Bergeron added three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBI and Morgan Alleman had a double, two triples and four RBI.

Maddie Murrell followed with a pair of triples and an RBI, Jill Bourgeois tripled and drove in two runs and Callie Maitre had a run-scoring triple. Abigail Savoy rounded out the offense with a single.

Bailee Royer started the game in the circle for the Lady Pios and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk. She struck out three in two innings.

Corine Poncho pitched the final three frames, allowing no runs on one hit. She struck out four.