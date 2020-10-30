Lady Pios fall to Teurlings

Lily Morgan and Natalie Brown combined for 27 kills, 2.5 blocks and 38 digs Wednesday evening in Notre Dame’s non-district volleyball showdown with Division II powerhouse Teurlings.

Teurlings,the seven-time defending state champions in Division II, had an answer, however.

Notre Dame claimed a 25-18 victory in the opening set, but the Lady Rebels rallied to win the next three (25-14, 25-20, 25-22) to close out the match with a 3-1 victory.

The Lady Rebels improved to 18-2 on the season with the victory.

The Lady Pios fell to 15-8 heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at home against Barbe.

Morgan logged 14 kills, 1.5 blocks, four aces and 21 digs in the loss. Brown added 13 kills, one block and 17 digs.

Andrus Kelbaugh also had a big game at the net with 12 kills and three blocks.

In addition to the leaders, Melise Maloz tallied six kills, Olivia Hensgens had four and Kennedy Prejean had three. Hensgens also had 1.5 blocks.

Sara Boulet was the assist leader with 19 and Jeanne Clare Schmid added 18. Boulet also added 15 digs and Schmid had eight.

The Lady Pios will find out their playoff fate on Monday when the LHSAA releases its 2020 playoff brackets.

The playoffs begin on Nov. 4 with the state tournament set for Nov. 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.