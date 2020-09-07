Lady Pios to host STM in volleyball season opener

In a year where COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on sports in general, causing delays, postponements and even cancelations, Notre Dame volleyball coach Tara Young and her squad will finally be able to begin their 2020 prep volleyball season this week.

“We just feel so blessed that we are going to be able to get back out there,” said Young, whose squad opens the season Tuesday with a home match against perennial power St. Thomas More.

“It got to the point where we were just exhausted and tired thinking about if we were going to have a season or not.

“Fortunately, they (LHSAA) worked out something and we are able to play.”

For Young, her excitement about the season is warranted seeing as she returns pretty much her entire squad that made a run to the Division IV semifinals in 2019.

Although two starters elected to not return for the 2020 season, the Lady Pios have a solid nucleus back and expectations, as always, are high.

“This group as a whole kind of reenergizes me and makes me remember why I do this and why I’ve loved doing this for so long,” said Young, who has guided the Lady Pios to four state titles (2010-2012), three state runnersups and countless semifinal appearances.

“It’s just an upbeat group of kids, super coachable and super fun and positive.”

Undoubtably, Young’s top returner is Lily Morgan, who had 10 kills and 15 digs in the semifinals last season. The All-State junior middle hitter is the younger sister of former Rice volleyball star Grace Morgan, who also prepped at Notre Dame and who recently signed as a graduate transfer to play beach volleyball at LSU.

“Lily has come into her own,” said Young. “You will no longer refer to her as Grace Morgan’s sister when you see her play.”

Young also returns two key pieces to the puzzle in Jeanne Clare Schmid and Sara Boulet. Also back is senior middle hitter Melise Maloz.

“Our two setters will be critical,” said Young. “And Melise is also going to play a vital role; not just on the court, but she’s a super leader, super positive and super encouraging.”

Young usually carries upwards of 16 players on her varsity roster, but as of now, due to Phase 2 guidelines, her bench will be limited.

The guidelines under Phase 2 allow just 25 players between the two teams for games, meaning each team will be limited to around 12 players.

“Some schools carry 12 players, I normally carry a little bit more,” said Young of her varsity roster. “A lot of time you have younger players that aren’t necessarily starters, but you need them there just to get experience. The new guidelines limits those situations so that’s kind of disappointing.”

Young said that the younger players will still get their work in, however.

Most game nights, the freshman team will play first and the varsity team will follow after the gym is cleared and everything is sanitized.

Jayvee games will be played on nights when no varsity contests are scheduled.

Although there are many changes and rules this year than in years past, the one thing that remains constant for the Lady Pios is their strength of schedule.

Not even the elimination of tournament play this season has changed that.

The Lady Pios have games lined up against D-I champ Mount Carmel and D-II champion Teulings as well as D-IV runnerup LCA and D-I runnerup Dominican.

Also on the schedule are Highland Baptist, Assumption, St. Thomas More, Mandeville and Parkview Baptist, all of which made it to the semifinals in their respective divisions last season.

“Not being able to play in tournaments really takes away a lot of games for us,” said Young. “We went from 42 potential matches to maybe 26, so we’re going to probably schedule some teams like Teurlings again.

“We have trips planned for New Orleans to play Dominican, we’re going to Mount Carmel and we’re going to play St. Joseph and Parkview in Baton Rouge; so we’re not shying away. We’re still trying to get those opponents who are going to make us better and prepare us.”