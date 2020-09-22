Lady Pios sweep Assumption and E.D. White over weekend

The Notre Dame Lady Pios continued to impress on the volleyball court by picking up a pair of sweeps over perennial powers E.D. White and Assumption.

The Lady Pios (4-2) knocked off E.D. White, which was the Division III state runnerup in 2019, in straight sets, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, Saturday morning at A.B. Dore Gym.

The Lady Pios then traveled to Lafayette later in the day to take on Assumption, who appeared in the Division II semifinals last year as the No. 3 seed. In that game, the locals reeled off another sweep, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19.

Neither E.D. White nor Assumption had an answer for junior standout Lily Morgan, who recorded a whopping 31 kills in the two games. She also had 34 digs to lead the team as well as one block and one assits.

Natalie Brown added 10 kills, 20 digs, one block, one assist and two aces in the victories.

Andrus Kelbaugh, Olivia Hensgens and Melise Maloz each had seven kills on the day.

Kelbaugh also had four digs, two blocks, three assists and one ace, Hensgens added a pair of digs and Maloz had four digs and two blocks.

Jeanne Clair Schmid was the assists leader with 35 to go along with three kills, 17 digs and three aces. Julia Patin also had three kills and four digs.

In addition: Sara Boulet logged 25 assists, one ace and 14 digs and Maddie Murrell had 20 digs, six assists and one ace.

The Lady Pios travel to Grand Couteau today to take on Academy of Sacred Heart at 6:30 p.m.