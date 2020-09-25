Lady Pios sweep St. Louis for fifth straight victory

CROWLEY – The hits just keep coming for the Notre Dame Lady Pios’ volleyball team.

The bulk of those hits on Wednesday were from Lily Morgan and Olivia Hensgens, who combined for 17 kills to help lead the Lady Pios to a straight-sets sweep of St. Louis (25-7, 25-14, 25-10) at A.B. Dore Gym.

The victory was the fifth straight for the Lady Pios, who moved to 6-2 on the season heading into a pair of games in New Orleans on Saturday against perennial powers Dominican and Ben Franklin.

Morgan logged eight kills and one block to go along with 10 digs while Hensgens was just as impressive at the net with eight kills.

Andrus Kelbaugh also had a big game with six kills, 2.5 blocks, one ace and one dig and Melise Maloz added four kills and 1.5 blocks. Natalie Brown was also a force with three kills, one block, two aces and five digs.

Jeanne Clare Schmid was the assist leader with 15 and Sara Boulet had nine.

Schmid also logged a pair of aces and nine digs and Boulet had an ace and five digs.

Maddie Murrell added three assists and four digs.

The Lady Pios return home on Wednesday when they play host to Episcopal of Acadiana (ESA) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Rayne tops CHS Ladies

RAYNE – Analie Dupuis and Emma Guidry combined for 14 kills on Wednesday to help lead the Rayne Lady Wolves to a 3-0 victory over the Crowley Ladies in the district opener for both teams.

The victory gives the Lady Wolves (2-5, 1-0) a leg up in league play as Livonia, Church Point and Northwest have yet to play a district game.

The CHS Ladies, meanwhile, fell to 2-6 overall and 0-1 in district play.

The Lady Wolves won the first two games handily on Wednesday, 25-17 and 25-14, and then held off a fierce rally by the Ladies in the third to close out the match with a 25-21 victory.

Dupuis led the charge for the Lady Wolves with eight kills, two aces, eight assists and two digs.

Guidry followed with six kills and one block and Kallie Venable had five kills and one ace.

Demi Billings was the assist leader for the Lady Wolves and Grayci Dupuis had a team-high 12 digs.

Martayshia Guidry paced the CHS Ladies with five kills and 11 blocks.

Khalee Meaux added three kills and seven blocks; Spiritual Guidry logged one ace and nine digs; Hannah Abshire had six digs and Macy Butler, Kaitlyn George and Kiersten Trahan each had five digs.

Crowley High and Rayne both return to district play on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves will be at Church Point and the CHS Ladies will play host to Northwest.