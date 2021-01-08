Lady Rebels slip past Class 4A Teurlings

Sage Wimberly pumped in a game-high 23 points Tuesday to help lead the Midland Lady Rebels to an impressive 48-42 victory over Class 4A’s Teurlings.

The Lady Rebels improved to 6-8 on the season with the victory.

Wimberly, a freshman forward, got hot early and poured in 12 points in the opening frame and the Lady Rebels trailed 15-14 after one quarter.

Gracie Miller took over in the second quarter and scored six points. Wimberly added four more and the Lady Rebels were able to knot the game at 27-27 entering the intermission.

Miller remained hot in the third quarter, knocking down a pair of 3-point attempts that allowed the Lady Rebels to take a slim 40-37 advantage.

The Lady Rebels outscored the hosts 8-5 over the final eight minutes to preserve the victory.

Wimberly, Miller and Myra Carlson each hit a shot in the final frame. Carlson and Caitlyn Boudreaux each added a free throw as well.

Teurlings struggled from the free throw line in the final frame, making just one of their six attempts.

Miller followed Wimberly’s 23-point performance with 16 point and Carlson added five. Marlie Boudreaux followed with three points and Caitlyn Boudreaux finished with one.

The Lady Rebels return to action tonight when they travel to Fairview to take on the top-ranked Lady Panthers at 6 p.m.