Lady Warriors, Lady Pios advance in volleyball playoffs

CROWLEY – The Northside Christian Warriors got big plays from Makenzie Droddy and Madeline Dischler Tuesday to sweep past the South Plaquemine Hurricanes in straight sets in the opening round of the Division V playoffs.

The Lady Warriors will travel to New Roads on Friday to take on No. 5 Catholic Pointe Coupee in a regional tilt that is slated for 5 p.m.

Droddy finished the night with a game-high eight kills to go along with five aces and 18 digs.

Dischler added six kills, nine digs and one ace.

The Lady Warriors (11-6) raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first set and never looked back in a 25-11 victory.

Droddy had three kills and three aces in the set, including a jump-serve ace on the final point. Riley Armstong also added a pair of aces down the stretch.

The Hurricanes battled back and forth with the Lady Warriors early in the second set, taking their only lead of the match at 2-1.

The Lady Warriors rallied with a pair of kills by Droddy to take an 8-6 advantage and the hosts never trailed again.

Kamrie Breaux (9 digs, 1 ace) logged three of her five kills in the second set.

The game was tight once again in the final set before the hosts pulled away for a 25-15 victory.

Armstrong was the assist leader with 18 to go along with one kill, nine digs and five aces.

Ella Guidry recorded four kills and nine digs; Carly Bergeron had two kills, one ace and three digs; Kali Helton had one kill and Brylynn George logged 27 digs and two assists.

Lady Pios sweep De La Salle

CROWLEY – The Notre Dame Lady Pios dominated from start to finish Tuesday evening in their Division IV bi-district playoff game against No. 28 De La Salle.

The No. 5-seeded Lady Pios cruised to a 25-8 victory in the opening set and then won the next two, 25-18, 25-10, to close out the match and advance to Friday’s regional round against either No. 12 Episcopal or No. 21 McDonogh 35.

Lily Morgan led the charge with 15 kills and three aces. The junior standout also had 13 digs and one assist.

Olivia Hensgens followed with six kills and Andrus Kelbaugh had four. Melise Maloz added three kills, two blocks and three digs and Julia Patin had two kills.

Natalie Brown and Allie Gray had one kill each. Brown also logged one block, one ace and seven digs.

Jeanne Clare Schmid was the assists leader with 21 to go along with three aces and a pair of digs.

Sara Boulet added nine assists, two aces and four digs, Maddie Murrell had six digs, one ace and two assists and Ellen Cormier logged two aces, two digs and one assist.