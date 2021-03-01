Article Image Alt Text

LCA upends Lady Pios in quarterfinals

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 5:03pm
LAFAYETTE

The Notre Dame Lady Pios struggled to find an offensive rhythm Thursday and it proved costly in their showdown with No. 2 seed Lafayette Christian.
The Knights, on the other hand, had no problems scoring the basketball.
LCA went on a 24-2 run in the first quarter and cruised from there to a 65-10 victory over the Lady Pios in a Division III quarterfinal contest.
The victory sends the Knights on to take on No. 4 St. Charles next week in the semifinal round.
The Lady Pios rounded out the season with a record of 8-14.
The Lady Pios hit just two shots from the floor and knocked down a free throw in the first half as the Knights took a 40-5 advantage into the break.
It got worse from there as the Lady Pios went scoreless in the third quarter and were outscored 13-5 in the final frame.
Margaret Schmid paced the Lady Pios with five points, Gabby Cates and Ahnnie Albro each added two and Mary Ellen Hebert finished with one.
Jada Richard and Indy Hebert led the Knights with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

