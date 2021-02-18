LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings
Class 5A
Bidistrict
No. 32 Fontainebleau at No. 1 Ponchatoula
No. 17 Ouachita Parish at No. 16 Pineville
No. 24 Sulphur at No. 9 Ruston
No. 25 Airline at No. 8 Hahnville
No. 28 West Ouachita at No. 5 Mandeville
No. 21 Natchitoches at No. 12 Benton
No. 20 Southside at No. 13 Southwood
No. 29 Live Oak at No. 4 Parkway
No. 30 L.W. Higgins at No. 3 Walker
No. 19 West Jefferson at No. 14 St. Amant
No. 22 East St. John at No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois
No. 27 Chalmette at No. 6 Captain Shreve
No. 26 Terrebonne at No. 7 Zachary
No. 23 Denham Springs at No. 10 W. Monroe
No. 18 Slidell at No. 15 Northshore
No. 31 Bonnabel at No. 2 Lafayette
Class 4A
Bidistrict
No. 32 Beau Chene at No. 1 LaGrange
No. 17 North Vermilion at No. 16 Northside
No. 24 Bastrop at No. 9 Carencro
No. 25 Livingston at No. 8 Opelousas
No. 28 Pearl River at No. 5 Edna Karr
No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 J.F. Kennedy
No. 20 South Lafourche at No. 13 W-Marion
No. 29 Istrouma at No. 4 Warren Easton
No. 30 Rayne at No. 3 Neville
No. 19 Minden at No. 14 Lakeshore
No. 22 B.T. Washington at No. 11 Northwood
No. 27 Salmen at No. 6 A.J. Ellender
No. 26 Woodlawn at No. 7 Plaquemine
No. 23 Westgate at No. 10 Belle Chasse
No. 18 Carver at No. 15 Bolton
No. 31 Peabody at No. 2 Huntington
Class 3A
Bidistrict
No. 32 McDonogh 35 at No. 1 Madison Prep
No. 17 Abbeville at No. 16 Westlake
No. 24 Bogalusa at No. 9 Loranger
No. 25 Church Point at No. 8 Iota
No. 28 Richwood at No. 5 Kaplan
No. 21 B.T.W. at No. 12 Donaldsonville
No. 20 Grant at No. 13 Caldwell Parish
No. 29 Kenner Discovery at No. 4 Brusly
No. 30 Wossman at No. 3 South Beauregard
No. 19 Ville Platte at No. 14 St. James
No. 22 West Feliciana at No. 11 Union Parish
No. 27 Iowa at No. 6 Jennings
No. 26 Baker at No. 7 Northwest
No. 23 Carroll at No. 10 Mansfield
No. 18 Crowley at No. 15 Pine Prairie
No. 31 Berwick at No. 2 Albany
Class 2A
Bidistrict
No. 32 Oakdale at No. 1 Doyle
No. 17 French Settlement at No. 16 Avoyelles
No. 24 Kentwood at No. 9 Rayville
No. 25 Pine at No. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge
No. 28 Winnfield at No. 5 Avoyelles PC
No. 21 Madison at No. 12 Port Allen
No. 20 Bunkie at No. 13 South Plaquemines
No. 29 St. Helena at No. 4 Lakeview
No. 30 Rapides at No. 3 Lake Arthur
No. 19 D’Arbonne at No. 14 Red River
No. 22 Mangham at No. 11 Springfield
No. 27 Vinton at No. 6 Franklin
No. 26 Northeast at No. 7 Rosepine
No. 23 East Feliciana at No. 10 Many
No. 18 Welsh at No. 15 Kinder
No. 31 West St. Mary at No. 2 Amite
Class 1A
Bidistrict
No. 1 East Iberville, bye
No. 17 LaSalle at No. 16 Delta Charter
No. 24 Tensas at No. 9 Oak Grove
No. 8 Logansport, bye
No. 5 Homer, bye
No. 21 Centerville at No. 12 Lincoln Prep
No. 20 Arcadia at No. 13 Plain Dealing
No. 4 North Central, bye
No. 3 Northwood-Lena, bye
No. 19 Basile at No. 14 Haynesville
No. 22 Montgomery at No. 11 Delhi
No. 6 Elton, bye
No. 7 White Castle, bye
No. 23 Ringgold at No. 10 Grand Lake
No. 18 East Beauregard at No. 15 Oberlin
No. 2 Merryville, bye
Class B
Bidistrict
No. 1 Hathaway, bye
No. 17 Simsboro at No. 16 Castor
No. 24 Elizabeth at No. 9 Stanley
No. 8 Zwolle, bye
No. 5 Anancoco, bye
No. 21 Monterey at No. 12 Choudrant
No. 20 Negreet at No. 13 Bell City
No. 4 Quitman, bye
No. 3 Florien, bye
No. 19 Forest at No. 14 Oak Hill
No. 22 Doyline at No. 11 Glenmora
No. 6 Lacassine, bye
No. 7 Midland, bye
No. 23 Converse at No. 10 Holden
No. 18 Pitkin at No. 15 Weston
No. 2 Fairview, bye
Class C
Regional
No. 16 Simpson at No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman
No. 9 Ebarb at No. 8 Phoenix
No. 12 Starks at No. 5 Summerfield
No. 13 Calvin at No. 4 Reeves
No. 14 Pleasant Hill at No. 3 Plainview
No. 11 Atlanta at No. 6 Hornbeck
No. 10 Georgetown at No. 7 Evans
No. 15 Central-Jonesville at No. 2 Hicks
Division I
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Byrd at No. 1 Mt. Carmel
No. 5 St. Joseph’s at No. 4 Scotlandville
No. 6 McKinley at No. 3 Dominican
No. 7 Chapelle at No. 2 John Curtis
Division II
Regional
No. 16 Teurlings at No. 1 St. Louis
No. 9 St. Michael at No. 8 E.D. White
No. 12 Parkview at No. 5 Ben Franklin
No. 13 Vandebilt at No. 4 St. Thomas More
No. 14 St. Scholastica at No. 3 Liberty
No. 11 Hannan at No. 6 University
No. 10 Loyola at (7) De La Salle
No. 15 Haynes Academy at No. 2 Ursuline
Division III
Regional
No. 1 Lafayette Christian, bye
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Dunham
No. 12 Catholic-NI at No. 5 Newman
No. 13 McGehee at No. 4 St. Charles
No. 14 Northlake at No. 3 STA
No. 11 Pope John Paul II at No. Menard
No. 10 St. Mary’s at No. 7 AES
No. 2 Episcopal, bye
Division IV
Regional
No. 16 Sacred Heartat No. 1 Ouachita Christ.
No. 9 Hanson at No. 8 St. Edmund
No. 12 Central Private at No. 5 Riverside
No. 13 Crescent City at No. 4 St. Martin’s
No. 14 V.C. at No. 3 Cedar Creek
No. 11 Catholic-PC at No. 6 St. John
No. 10 St. Mary’s at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic
No. 15 Central Catholic at No. 2 Highland
Division V
Quarterfinals
No. 1 University Academy of Cenla, bye
No. 5 St. Joseph’s at No. 4 Family Christian
No. 6 Christ Episcopal at No. 3 Claiborne
No. 2 Family Community, bye