LHSAA gives volleyball the nod to start in Phase 2

High school volleyball coaches across the state breathed in a sigh of relief Monday.

That relief came in the form of an LHSAA memo stating that the 2020 prep volleyball season will go on as planned beginning next week while keeping Phase 2 limits in place.

“I was just hopeful that we were going to be able to get some sort of season out of this,” said Notre Dame coach Tara Young. “We just want to get some kind of season. I don’t even know if I care what kind of season it is at this point; so I’m grateful that they (LHSAA) worked out something to allow us to start playing.”

Under the LHSAA’s original phased guideline, volleyball games could not be played until the state entered Phase 3 of the reopening process.

Governor John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 for an additional 14 days with an executive order that went into effect last Friday.

That posed a concern for area coaches.

“I was worried when he (Edwards) extended Phase 2,” admitted Crowley High coach Mercedes Rogers. “So when we got the LHSAA memo Monday, it was a big relief.

“If feel like we have been working hard and we’re ready to play games. And I have two seniors and I really want them to get to play their final year.”

While the LHSAA gave the green light to begin play as planned despite still being in Phase 2, there are still strenuous guidelines that have to be followed.

In Phase 2, the LHSAA guidelines allow for static groups of 25 athletes combined for the two teams, along with a total of 10 essential staff, including two officials, coaches, athletic trainers, ect.

Once the state is moved into Phase 3, the guidelines allow for groups of 50 in a static group.

In other words, the teams will be playing in front of an empty gymnasium in Phase 2 and most likely, in Phase 3 as well.

“I don’t think we will be able to have fans all year,” said Young. “I’m disappointed for the parents, especially for my senior. They invested a lot of time, energy and money to have their kids playing a sport in high school and they won’t get to see them play.

It’s sad all the way around, but I feel like we are so blessed because they are letting us get back and play.

Rogers also feels for parents who will have to miss out on watching their kids compete, but she also feels the lack of a crowd won’t effect her team much.

“It is disappointing that our parents won’t be able to be in the stands cheering their kids on,” said Rogers. “But we didn’t really have big crowds for our home games last year, so I don’t think that will effect us that much. I feel like the team energy coming from my bench, that’s where we get most of our success from.”

Other guidelines included in the start of the season are temperature checks, benches that are socially distanced and face masks are required, though players will have the option to decide whether they want to wear a face mask while playing. Officials, coaches, other essential staff and players on the benches must wear face masks.

While the guidelines are plentiful, Young stresses that they are essential in making sure the season continues.

“We have to make sure that we follow all the guidelines and try to sustain it and not get bumped out again because of a spike in the (COVID-19) numbers,” said Young.

The Lady Pios are slated to have a home scrimmage against Teurlings on Thursday before opening regular-season play on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at home against St. Thomas More.

The CHS Ladies are scheduled to host Highland Baptist Thursday in a scrimmage and then open the regular season at home on Sept. 8 against Breaux Bridge.