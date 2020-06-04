LHSAA issues guidelines for Monday’s return to sports

Beginning on Monday, high schools across the state will be allowed to begin their summer sports routines following over two months of no activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So it’s back to business.... somewhat.

Although athletes and coaches will finally be reunited, the guidelines set forth by the LHSAA have restrictions.

Student athletes in limited contact sports such as baseball, softball, cheerleading, volleyball and gymnastics, can take to the fields or courts once again in groups of 25 or less while heavier contact sports like football, basketball, soccer and wrestling are limited to workouts only.

In a memo sent out by the LHSAA, the guidelines, which include temperature checks for athletes and coaches along with sanitizing equipment before, during and after workouts, are similar to recommendations from the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

“Ultimately each institution should prepare an implementation play that works for their specific situations,” the LHSAA memorandum stated. “It is recommended that campuses have mental health programming and/or support available for student athletes upon return to campus. This document will change based on emerging evidence, experience and evolving public health standards.”

While the summer rules go into effect Monday, intrasquad scrimmages as well as 7-on-7 competitions are still prohibited.

Athletes will have to go through a screening process before participation as well. They must have a current Preparticipation Physical Evaluation. The PPE’s from the previous school year expires on Oct. 1.

Coaches and athletes will also be expected to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including a temperature check before workouts.

“The screening location should be in close proximity of the drop-off entrance to campus,” according to the LHSAA. “Parents or guardians must remain on-site until the student has cleared the screening process.”

If more than one athlete arrives in one vehicle and one is symptomatic, no members of the group will be allowed to participate in the workout. A non-contact thermometer is recommended and any person with a temperature of 100.4 or higher is considered symptomatic.

Answers to screening questions should be recorded so there is a record of everyone present in case a student develops the virus.

Any student that is deemed symptomatic will require a clearance note from a physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner to return to campus.

During Phase II, which begins Friday, locker rooms are off limits so athletes should arrive on campus in workout gear and return home immediately after to shower. Workouts are expected to be conducted in pods of the same 25 students together with no group changing although smaller pods can be used for weight training.

As far as sanitation goes, guidelines are also strict.

All equipment used, including game balls, should be cleaned during practices and contests.

“It is recommended that synthetic (rubber) sports balls be used to allow for proper cleaning,” said the LHSAA. “Athletic equipment with porous surfaces should be avoided (leather football, leather baseball, etc...), but if options are limited, the equipment should be thoroughly cleansed between uses with an approved cleaner.”

Hydration stations and shared water bottles are not allowed and all athletes must bring enough water to last them through the workout or practice.