LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

Thursday’s Quarterfinal Games

Division I

No. 1 Dominican (26-2) vs. No. 8 Sulphur (13-0), 4 p.m. on court two

No. 4 Mandeville (16-4) vs. No. 5 Dutchtown (21-5), 10 a.m. on court three

No. 11 Fontainebleau (15-10) vs. No. 3 St. Joseph’s (19-3), noon on court two

No. 2 Mt. Carmel (19-4) vs. No 7 Northshore (18-6), 10 a.m. on court one

Division I State Semifinals: Friday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division II

No. 1 Teurlings Catholic (19-2) vs. No. 8 St. Scholastica (17-6), 2 p.m. on court three

No. 4 Vandebilt Catholic (12-9) vs. No. 5 Ben Franklin (24-6), 8 a.m. on court two

No. 27 S. Terrebonne (8-11) vs. No. 3 Academy of Our Lady (23-0), 2 p.m. on court one

No. 2 St. Thomas More (13-4) vs. No. 7 Beau Chene (21-2), 6 p.m. on court three

Division II State Semifinals: Friday at 11 a.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Pearl River (10-7) vs. No. 1 E.D. White (18-7), 8 a.m. on court three

No. 4 Cabrini (10-9) vs. No. 5 Lutcher (11-7), 8 a.m. on court one

No. 11 St. Louis Catholic (5-7) vs. No. 3 Archbishop Hannan (14-11), 6 p.m. on court one

No. 2 St. Michael the (18-3) vs. No. 7 Ursuline Academy (13-7), 10 a.m. on court two

Division III State Semifinals: Friday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 1 Parkview Baptist (21-3) vs. No. 8 Ascension Episcopal (14-8), 8 p.m. on court three

No. 4 Sacred Heart – N.O. (16-4) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (18-8), 8 p.m. on court one

No. 3 Pope John Paul II (17-2) vs. No. 6 Catholic – N.I. (15-7), 2 p.m. on court two

No. 10 Lafayette Christian (14-5) vs. No. 2 John Curtis Christian (21-3), 4 p.m. on court one

Division IV State Semifinals: Friday at 3 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana (9-7) vs. No. 1 Country Day (17-9), 4 p.m. on court three

No. 4 Ascension Catholic (16-10) vs. No. 5 Catholic - P.C. (14-9), noon on court three

No. 11 Louise McGehee (9-5) vs. No. 3 Westminster Christian (15-4), 6 p.m. on court two

No. 10 Central Catholic (12-9) vs. No. 15 Northlake Christian (10-8), noon on court one

Division V State Semifinals: Friday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Division V State Championship: Saturday at 9 a.m.