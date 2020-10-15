LSWA High School Football Polls
School, first-place votes, team record and points included.
Class 5A
School (1st) rec pts prev
1. Acadiana (7) 2-0 107 1
2. Rummel (1) 1-0 89 3
3. Catholic-BR 1-1 85 2
4. Zachary 1-0 76 5
5. John Curtis 1-1 68 4
6. Brother Martin 2-0 65 6
7. Ruston 2-0 56 8
8. West Monroe 1-1 47 9
9. Scotlandville 2-0 29 10
10. East Ascension 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Haughton 14, Hahnville 11, Byrd 11, Destrehan 9, Holy Cross 4, Alexandria 2, Mandeville 2, Airline 2, St. Paul’s 1.
Class 4A
School (1st) rec pts prev
1. Karr (6) 2-0 104 T1
2. STM (2) 2-0 101 T1
3. Carencro 3-0 83 4
4. Neville 1-1 80 3
5. Northwood-Shreve 2-0 59 7
6. Warren Easton 1-1 57 5
7. Assumption 1-1 53 6
8. Tioga 2-0 46 8
9. Eunice 2-0 39 9
10. Minden 2-0 26 10
Others receiving votes: Bastrop 17, Westgate 14, Leesville 11, Huntington 5, North DeSoto 3, DeRidder 2.
Class 3A
School (1st) rec pts prev
1. De La Salle (5) 2-0 101 2
2. St. James (3) 1-1 95 1
3. Madison Prep 2-0 87 3
4. University High 1-1 77 4
5. Sterlington 1-1 73 5
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 64 6
7. Union Parish 2-0 54 T7
8. Jennings 2-0 40 9
9. Green Oaks 2-0 38 10
10, St. Louis 2-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Kaplan 18, McDonogh 35 12, Loyola 12, Marksville 2, E.D. White 2.
Class 2A
School (1st) rec pts prev
Ferriday (4) 2-0 102 1
Lafayette Christian (2) 0-1 90 2
Many (2) 2-0 85 3
Newman 2-0 83 4
St. Charles 2-0 74 5
Notre Dame 2-0 62 7
Amite 1-1 46 6
Episcopal-BR 2-0 43 8
Mangham 2-0 36 10
Kentwood 1-1 22 9
Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, Red River 12, Kinder 12, North Caddo 7, Dunham 5, General Trass 4, Menard 1.
Class 1A
School (1st) rec pts prev
1. Ouachita Christ. (7) 2-0 107 1
2. Calvary Baptist (1) 1-1 95 2
3. Oak Grove 2-0 92 3
4. Haynesville 2-0 76 6
5. Riverside Academy 2-0 55 NR
6. Catholic-PC 1-1 46 4
7. Opelousas Catholic 1-1 42 5
8. Ascension Catholic 1-0 39 9
9. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 36 8
10. East Iberville 2-0 34 T10
Others receiving votes: Southern Lab 31, Logansport 30, Cedar Creek 10, West St. John 4, Country Day 2, Oberlin 2, Montgomery 1.