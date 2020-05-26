Mejia signs with Loyola

University Lab basketball standout Milan Mejia, who has deep roots in Crowley, recently signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Loyola University in New Orleans.

Mejia was a sharp-shooter for the Cubs, knocking down 203 shots from beyond the arc. He finished his prep career with over 1,000 total points.

Mejia was a three-year starter at U-High and helped lead the Cubs to a pair of Division II state runnerup finishes in 2018 and 2020. He garnered two tournament MVP awards this season, was a two-time All-District first-team selection and was named to the first-team All-Metro in 2020. He was also an honorable mention on the Class 3A All-State team during his senior season.

Mejia is the son of Crowley native Pablo Mejia, who played collegiate basketball at Southeastern University.

Mejia is also the grandson of Rosemary H. Schuh, who resides in Crowley.