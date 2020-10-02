Morgan leads Lady Pios past ESA

CROWLEY – Notre Dame’s Lily Morgan has been a dominant force at the net all season for the Lady Pios’ volleyball team.

And she’s been pretty consistent.

Over the weekend, the junior outside hitter logged a season-high 28 kills in a victory over Ben Franklin.

Morgan followed that up with another impressive performance Wednesday by knocking down 20 kills to go along with 17 digs in a 3-1 home victory over ESA.

The Lady Pios improved to 8-3 overall heading into Monday’s showdown with St. Thmas More in Lafayette.

Andrus Kelbaugh and Melise Maloz also had solid performances in the victory. Kelbaugh logged nine kills, two blocks, two aces and four digs and Maloz had six kills, three blocks and three digs.

Jeanne Clare Schmid was the assist leader with 20 to go along with 12 digs and two kills. Sara Boulet also had 19 assists and 10 digs.

In addition to the leaders, Olivia Hensgens had five kills and a block; Julia Patin logged four kills and one ace; Natalie Brown added one kill and three digs and Maddie Murrell had 10 digs and four assists. Lydia Brown also totaled five digs.

Ladies fall to Eunice

EUNICE – Martayshia Guidry had her biggest game yet for the Crowley Ladies during their matchup with rival Eunice.

Unfortunately, her 12 kills and seven blocks weren’t enough.

Eunice withstood Guidry’s powerful performance and defeated the CHS Ladies, 3-1.

The Lady Bobcats raced out to a 2-0 advantage (25-17, 25-23) but the visitors avoided the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third set.

The hosts answered back, however, and closed out the match with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.

Guidry, who also had eight digs, wasn’t the only standout for CHS.

Khalee Meaux recorded seven kills, two blocks and four digs for the Ladies and Kiersten Trahan had three kills and 10 digs.

Makaya Damon added two kills, one ace and eight digs, Spiritual Guidry and Hannah Abshire each had one kill and nine digs and Macy Butler added one ace and 15 digs.

Crowley returns to action Tuesday when they play host to Vinton.