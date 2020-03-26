NCS’ Foreman earns All-State recognition

The honors continue to roll in for Northside Christian senior Keegan Foreman.

This time, it’s at the highest level.

Foreman has been named as an honorable mention on the Louisiana Sportswriter’s Association Class C All-State team for the second straight season.

Foreman was a guiding force for the Warriors as they reached the Division V semifinals in 2019 and the quarterfinals this season.

Foreman recorded an impressive four triple-doubles during his senior campaign and averaged a triple-double during District 6-C play with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in eight games. He also averaged eight blocks during that time en route to earning the league’s Most Valuable Player honor, also for the second straight season.

His best game of the season was against league foe Johnson Bayou where he scored 29 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. He also had two steals and two blocks in that contest.

Foreman had a season-high 13 blocks against Starks in another triple-double. In that contest he scored 11 points and had 10 assists. He missed out on a rare quadruple-double by just two rebounds.

Foreman, also a standout for the Warriors’ baseball team, was named to the All-District second team in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. He plans to attend LSUE in the fall where he will major in mechanical engineering.

Headlining the Class C All-State teams were Hicks junior Chloe Wilbanks and Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks, a sophomore, who were selected as the Outstanding Players in Class C.

Wilbanks led the Pirates to a Class C state title one year after claiming the Class B title. She averaged 18.8 points per game, while dishing out 6.5 assists and grabbing 6.1 rebounds per outing.

Ricks stepped into a leadership role for Jehovah-Jireh, averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game, leading the team to a third consecutive Division V select title.

Plainview’s Phillip George and Epps’ Roger Stockton grabbed Coach of the Year honors. George led Plainview to its fourth straight championship game, while Stockton, a former head women’s coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, stepped out of retirement to guide Epps to the Class C quarterfinals.

Joining Wilbanks on the girls first team were Plainview’s Abigail Pippen, Ebarb’s Millie Tanner, Summerfield’s Malaysia Tate and Hicks’ Lauren Quinn.

Second-team choices were Starks’ Abbie Clark, Reeves’ Claire Dunnehoo, Gibsland-Coleman’s Jamaya Jackson, Johnson Bayou’s Gracie Young and Plainview’s Kinsley Ashworth.

Hicks’ Austin Merchant, Summerfield’s Derrick Royal, Pleasant Hill’s Montonious Burroughs and Hornbeck’s Cooper Smith joined JCA’s Ricks on the boys first team.

NaShaun Reddick of Phoenix, Epps’ Clyde Williams Jehovah-Jireh’s Brandon Harton, Jr., Grand Isle’s Brandon McGurley and Ebarb’s Zach Parties comprised the boys second team.