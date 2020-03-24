NCS trio tabbed to 6-C All-District team

The Northside Christian Warriors were once again a power in Class C during the 20219-20 prep basketball season, sweeping through District 6-C play with an unbeaten record and once again claiming the league title.

One of the main reasons for their success was the play of Keegan Foreman.

Foreman, a four-year starter for the Warriors, averaged a triple-double during league play, averaging 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in eight district games. He also averaged eight blocks.

For his efforts, the senior forward was named the Most Valuable Player on the 6-C All-District team that was recently released by the league’s coaches.

Foreman wasn’t the only one that took home top honors for the Warriors, however.

Tracie Clement, in her first season at the helm of the Warriors, was tabbed as the league’s Coach of the Year after guiding her squad to the championship as well as the No. 5 seed in the Division V playoffs.

The Warriors, who played 17 games against teams in a higher classification, went 15-15 on the season and bowed out of the playoffs in the quarterfinal round in a heartbreaking 65-57 loss to Class B’s ESA in an overtime thriller.

Foreman was joined on the 6-C first unit by teammates Lance Martin and Bailey Landry.

Martin, a senior guard, led the league in scoring after averaging 24 points per game. He had a career high 50-point performance against Johnson Bayou midway through league play.

Martin also averaged 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks.

Landry, a senior forward, was also a force in the paint and averaged 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Rounding out the first team were Starks senior forward Kaleb McClelland (16 points, 9 rebounds) and junior forward Dalton Peveto (16.5 points, 4 rebounds) and Hackberry senior guard Bryce Alexander (20 points, 7 rebounds).

Landen Istre, Northside Christian’s junior point guard, earned second-team honors after averaging 12 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds per game.

Joining Istre on the second unit were Starks’ Carter Humphrey and Connor Buxton, Hackberry’s Cameron Kyle and Johnson Bayou’s Damian Lugo.

Northside Christian’s Jagger Thibodeaux was tabbed to the honorable mention list along with Johnson Bayou’s Jordan Sayder and South Cameron’s Miguel Castillo.