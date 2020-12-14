Nelson, Wiltz lead Gents to victory in tourney play

After suffering a disappointing loss to Ville Platte earlier in the week and seeing their a four-game winning streak come to an end, the Crowley Gents bounced back in a big way Thursday.

The Gents (6-1) began their appearance in the Seth Trahan Memorial Tournament at Northside Christian with an impressive 59-46 victory over Class 4A DeRidder and they then closed out the first day of action with a 56-32 thumping of St. Edmund just four hours later in the nightcap.

“Coming off of that loss (to Ville Platte), the question and the challenge was how were we going to respond,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis, whose team improved to 6-1 with the pair of victories. “I liked what I saw tonight. We played team ball, unselfish ball.

“What I like about this team is we are not super athletic and we’re not as big as the teams we’ve had in the past, but they have that little grit about them.”

In the opener, the Gents showed that grit late in the game after squandering a 19-point lead in the second quarter.

The Dragons rallied from a 38-19 deficit by going on an 18-4 run late in the third quarter to get within five (44-39) at the end of the third quarter.

A big 3-pointer to start the final frame closed the gap to two (44-42) before the Gents went on a run of their own.

Jaylon Wiltz scored five straight points to push the lead to seven and spark a 14-2 run.

Ronderick Nelson was also key down the stretch, scoring seven straight points, including five big free throws that helped seal the victory.

“We kind of fell apart in the third quarter, but, again, we didn’t quit,” said Lewis, whose team was outscored 20-10 in the third quarter. “We regrouped and we went back to what we knew worked and we were able to close out the game against a good DeRidder team.”

Wiltz was the leader against DeRidder with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Nelson added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Also contributing were Haylen Mouton and Bryan Montgomery with nine points each and Trevonte Ben with seven points.

Against St. Edmund, the Blue Jays hung with the Gents for the first quarter and trailed just 10-5 after the opening frame.

Nelson gave the Gents a spark once again in the second quarter with a 3-pointer and three driving layups as Crowley exploded for 21 points to push their lead to 31-12 heading into the break.

“We got off to a slow start in that second game, so we went to a 1-2-2 defense to kind of get our legs going and then we opened up and guarded so we could get out in transition,” said Lewis.

“I figured they (St. Edmund) were well enough to stay with us in a zone, which they did, until we kind of started putting a little pressure on them. We got in the passing lanes and got out in transition (in the second quarter), which is what we are best at.”

The Gents slowed the pace in the second half, but were still able to outscore the Blue Jays 25-20 over the final two frames.

Nelson finished with a team-high 18 points and six rebounds. Mouton added 12 points and seven rebounds.

In addition to those two, Wiltz scored eight points, Montgomery and Ben each had six, Jalen Mayfield added four and Daylon Guidry finished with two.

Montgomery also added a team-high eight assists.