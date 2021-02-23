Notre Dame’s Alleman signs with BRCC

The LSUE Lady Bengals and Bossier Parish Community College each made strong pushes, but at the end of the day, it was BRCC (Baton Rouge Community College) that won out for the services of Notre Dame standout softball player Morgan Alleman.

Alleman, a starting shortstop and pitcher for the Lady Pios, inked her national letter of intent last week to continue her academic and athletic career in Baton Rouge with the Lady Bears beginning in the fall.

“I am so proud and excited for Morgan for all that she has accomplished and continues to accomplish,” said ND coach Dale Serie. “Morgan is one of our team leaders and she is the spark lplug to our offense. She is so vital to what we do and how we do it.”

Alleman had a team-leading batting average of .563 in 2019 when the Lady Pios went undefeated and claimed the Division III state championship for the second straight year.

In 2020, during a shortened season due to COVID-19, Alleman hit .489 through 14 games.

Alleman and the Lady Pios are going for a rare three-peat this year after the pandemic canceled those hopes last season.

The Lady Pios opened the 2021 season this weekend with three games at the Assumption High Tournament in Patterson. They will be in action again on Monday when they travel to Rayne to take on the Lady Wolves at 5 p.m.