Notre Dame’s McNees to play in All-Star game

Notre Dame senior guard Parker McNees has proven to be one of the best players in Southwest Louisiana and now he hopes to prove his worth on the state level when he participates in the 2021 East-West All-Star Game Saturday at Louisiana College’s H.O. West Fieldhouse in Pineville.

McNees was selected to an elite field of players on the West squad after averaging nearly 30 points per game for the Pios and helping lead them to a Division III quarterfinal appearance this season.

The sharpshooter is joined on the West squad by St. Thomas More guard and Dallas Baptist signee Jaden Shelvin, a two-time state tournament MVP, as well as Opelousas Catholic standout and Michigan State signee Keyon Coleman.

Also on the West squad from the area are J.S. Clark Leadership Academy shooting guard D’Marcus Fugett, a Louisiana College commit; North Central Derrick Tezeno, a Stephen F. Austin commit; Opelousas’ Jonquairis McGee and New Iberia Senior High’s Jaterrius Fuselier.

Standouts from outside of Acadiana include Ebarb’s Zach Parrie, who scored 44 points in the Class C semifinals and 24 in the championship game last week, Shammah Bryant from Bossier, Daniel Ortiz of Calvary Baptist, Claudell Harris of Hahnville and Darius Young of Natchitoches Central.

Additional members of the west roster include South Beauregard’s Zach Blackwell, Southwood’s Eric McKnight and St. Louis’ Nick Ugohwva.

The East squad is loaded with talent as well and is led by Dunham guard Carlos Stewart, who dropped in 28 points in a 52-48 victory over Newman in the Division III state championship game.

Louisiana Tech signee Will Allen of Bonnabel will also be a force. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound center is rated as the sixth best player in the state.

Other top performers for the East include Carroll’s 6-foot-7 center Randarius Jones, who is averaging 22 points in the paint, guard Deziel Perkins of Class 3A state champion Madison Prep, Wossman guard Devonte Austin (24 ppg) and Rayville forward Kashie Natt (18 ppg).

Emareyon McDonald, a guard from Division I state runnerup Scotlandville is also on the team as well as guard Bryce Brown of Division II runnerup University Lab.

The game is slated for a 3 p.m. tipoff with the girls All-Star contest to precede the boys at 1. Only seniors are eligible to participate in the event.

The 2020 event in Bossier was canceled due to COVID-19.

The girls game will have somewhat of a local flair with Deonna Brister of Class 2A state champion Lake Arthur competing for the West squad. Brister is a LSUE signee.

Also playing for the West out of District 5-3A is Northwest’s Kaitln Manuel, Carencro’s Lynn Griffin and St. Thomas More’s Olivia Guidry.

Lake Arthur head coach Vickie Sketo is the coordinator for the West squad.

Opelousas’ Christina Donatto will suit up for the East squad.