THE POST-SIGNAL / Jason Faul
Notre Dame senior captain William Ponthie was recently named to the All-District soccer team by the league’s coaches. Ponthie, a two-sport athlete (football/soccer) also plays club soccer for the Houston Dynamo club team.
Notre Dame’s Ponthie earns soccer All-District honors
First Team
Jack Guidry, ESA, Sr.
Felix Joseph, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Ben Tarantino, Catholic-NI, Sr.
JP Theriot, Catholic-NI, Sr.
Ian Allam, ESA, Fr.
Jett Aube, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Adam Sabbaghian, ESA, Jr.
Hunter Champagne, Catholic-NI, Sr.
Noah Labruyere, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Christian Herpin, ESA, Jr.
Thomas Morris, Catholic-NI, Jr.
Gavin Painter, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Second Team
William McCraine, AES, Sr.
Seth Broussard, Westminster, Sr
Collin Pooler, ESA, Sr.
Sawyer Gibbs, ESA, 8th
William Ponthie, Notre Dame, Sr.
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Jason Van Duzee, Catholic-NI, Sr.
Evan Lipari, ESA, 8th
Louis Davies, Lafayette Christian, Jr.
Alex Altmann, Ascension Episcopal, Jr.