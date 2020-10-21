Notre Dame’s Thibodeaux tops this week’s edition of Grid Stars

When it comes to Notre Dame’s ground attack, the Pios have used a number of running backs to gobble up yards over the first three contests of the 2020 prep season.

None, however, have been more impressive than senior Dominic Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux, who is averaging just over 17 carries and 120 yards per game, was at times unstoppable last week when he rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in the Pios’ 35-6 thrashing of Kaplan.

In that game, he also had a pair of receptions for 14 yards and picked up 27 yards returning kicks for a total of 188 all-purpose yards.

Those numbers were more than enough to earn Thibodeaux, who leads the parish in rushing yards (368) and scoring (48 points), top billing on this week’s edition of Grid Stars.

Pushing Thibodeaux for top honors were teammate Lance Castille, Church Point’s Gavin Richard and Iota’s Owen Harmon.

Castille was a monster on defense against Kaplan, logging 17 total tackles while helping the Pios hold the Pirates’ vaunted Wing-T offense to just over 200 yards and one score.

Richard played a big role for the Bears last week in their 37-27 come-from-behind victory over St. Louis. The senior running back rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sparked Church Point’s late rally. He also scored on a two-point conversion.

Harmon was once again a top performer for the Bulldogs by hauling in seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Iota’s 23-14 loss to North Vermilion.

The star tight end is the leading receiver in the parish heading into Week 4 with an average of just under 20 yards per reception. He has totaled 16 catches for 311 yards and seven touchdowns thus far.

Other notable performances in Week 3 were turned in by Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan, Luke Yuhasz and Wesley Maze, Church Point’s Tylon Citizen and Tony Gibson, Iota’s Dawson Wallace, Crowley’s Tyron Goodley and Rayne’s Collin LaCombe and Reid Dupont.

Seilhan racked up 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries and also completed seven passes for 112 yards. Yuhasz was his main target, hauling in four passes for 90 yards. Maze was a force on defense with 14 tackles.

Citizen pulled double duty for the Bulldogs, rushing six times for 83 yards while also logging a key interception on defense late in the fourth quarter that set up Church Point’s go-ahead touchdown.

Gibson was a dominant force on defense for the Bears with eight tackles, including three for a loss.

Wallace was once again effective through the air for Iota, completing nine passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, both to Harmon.

Goodley was one of the few bright spots for the Gents in their 41-0 loss to Marksville. He returned five kickoffs for 125 yards and finished the game with 146 all purpose yards.

LaCombe completed nine passes for 109 yards in the Wolves’ 62-14 loss to Dutchtown. Reid had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.