Notre Dame air show flies past Welsh

It may have heavily rained all around Acadiana Friday night, but the only thing raining at Gardiner Stadium was Notre Dame touchdowns. The Pios scored 34 points in two quarters and one third quarter possession on the way to a 41-7 win over Welsh that was not even that close.

The Greyhounds ran 25 plays over that span and had minus 16 yards of offense and one first possession first down against the Pios starters.

Parker Seilhan threw four touchdown passes in perhaps his best game over two seasons at quarterback to lead the offense on a night that looked for a while like it would not happen.

“We were surrounded by rain but all we got was a light mist for a few minutes in the second half,” explained Pios’ coach Lewis Cook, “We were happy to get a break with the weather to get the game in and not mess up Homecoming for the girls. I thought we did a good job under the circumstances to get the win.”

Notre Dame scored on its first offensive play when Seilhan threw a flanker screen out to Luke Yuhasz near midfield. The Pios receiver picked up a couple of blocks and split defenders to run 48 yards for the score. Lucas Simon added the point after for a 7-0 lead with 7:27 left in the opening quarter.

The Pios capitalized on a Welsh turnover to extend the lead. A fumbled pitch was recovered by defensive lineman Alex Stevens at the Greyhounds 39-yard line. After a 14-yard run by Josh LeJeune was shortened by a downfield holding call, Seilhan went back to work on third and five at the Welsh 35.

Blake Smith ran a deep out and Seilhan dropped a pass in for a 23-yard pickup. On the next play, Seilhan looped a pass to the left corner of the end zone and Yuhasz went up over defenders for the catch while getting his feet down in bounds for the score. The Pios led 13-0 with 34 seconds left in the quarter.

“Blake Smith made a nice catch for us on a third down in the seam,” added Coach Cook. “We were able to make few plays and convert some situations.”

The Pios defense forced a quick possession change, one of eight on the night that were of three plays or less for Welsh. Notre Dame again took over near mid field and Lucas Simon came in to run for six yards on first down and gain two on a fourth down conversion at the Welsh 37.

Seilhan went back to work through the air and found Nicholas Swacker on an out route to the left sideline for a 13-yard gain and first down at the Greyhound 24. On the next play, Christian McNees went up high to catch a Seilhan pass for an 11-yard gain over the middle.

“They were doing a good job of slowing down our running game,” Cook added. “They didn’t give us anything that was out of the ordinary, they just beat us off the ball. We were a little sluggish and just did not have that little pop or burst we had the last couple of weeks. They played good up front and stalemated us.”

Not to worry, Seilhan was on fire completing 11 of 15 passes for 161 yards for the game. Two plays later, tight end Joe Brown snared a Seilhan pass running to the right near the goal line pylon for another score. Simon added the point after for a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

“That’s a waggle play we added in this week,” said Pios Coach Lewis Cook. “Joe came across the formation and they jumped him. He was covered rather good and was patient to stay with it. When the guy came off of him and he came open, Parker threw it in there for the TD.”

Another defensive stop with second and third down tackles by Sebastian Roche and Lance Castille kept the ball on the Welsh side of the field. From the Greyhound 34, Seilhan went back to McNees for a 12-yard completion. The senior QB pulled out on an option fake and turned it up the field for 14-yard gain and a first at the Welsh eight.

Two plays later, Seilhan option faked again and cut inside with the ball for a nine-yard TD run. Simon added the PAT to cap the six play, 34-yard drive for a 27-0 halftime lead.

“I’m reading the end on that play,” explains the Pios senior QB. “If he crashes down on the fullback, I pull it out and take it myself. If he sits there, I give it. In that case he went hard to the back and the opening was outside.”

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame defense was being simply outstanding. Welsh gained eight yards on a run the first play of the game. They added a 5-yard run and a 4-yard run and nothing else over two yards in the first half as eight times the play went for a loss of yardage.

Welsh got into Notre Dame territory once in the first half. It came on a fumbled punt with seconds to play at the Pios 40. A third down snap over the head of the Welsh QB pushed them back to their side of the field and Welsh finished the half with minus 16 yards of offense.

“They just couldn’t block us up front,” Cook added. “With all the new guys up front, they are starting to play together and getting better and better each week.”

Notre Dame took the second half kickoff and marched 65-yards in eight plays for the touchdown. Dom Thibodeaux carried on three straight plays, the third being a 17-yard run around the right side for a first down at the Welsh 46.

Seilhan went to the air and connected again with Yuhasz on a curl down the right hash marks. Yuhasz added yards after the catch for a 19-yard gain.

“Going in we really wanted the opportunity to throw it,” coach Cook said about his offense. “We were able to call some routes and get some work on the passing game. I knew they would try to gang up on us up front. Their strong safety is on the end of the line so we went to the hitch route knowing eventually they would have to cover our receivers.”

But not before Seilhan and his receivers could do more damage. On fourth and seven at the Greyhounds 15-yard line, Yuhasz took a quick pass, broke two tackles and stretched out on a dive at the goal line to get into the end zone. Simon made it 34-0 with another PAT.

“I have such a good group of receivers and was glad to put up a few more passes,” Seilhan mentioned after the win. “Yuhasz and McNees are new to our team, but they are big receivers and can get open. Yuhasz is one of the best around and Blake Smith is right there with them. He is fast and can make big plays. It helps grow my confidence knowing I have those type receivers with Joe Brown at tight end and Dom Thibodeaux out of the backfield.”

The Pios added a score from reserves with a 10-play, 35-yard drive. Junior Thomas Meche had his number called nine times on the all run drive, capping the possession with a fourth down run from the one for the touchdown. Cameron Fusilier added the point after for a 41-0 lead.

Much like last week against Kaplan, the opponent scored on their final possession of the game against the clean jersey team. Welsh drove 60 yards on nine plays to make the final 41-7.