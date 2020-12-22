Notre Dame basketball teams earn weekend victories

The transition from the football field to the basketball court can take some time.

That, however, wasn’t the case for Notre Dame’s Nick Swacker.

Swacker, who wrapped up football season just over a week ago, made his first start for the Pios’ basketball team on Saturday after just two practices.

And that’s all it took.

The junior forward dominated in the paint, scoring 19 points to help lead the Pios to a 55-48 victory over Sacred Heart at A.B. Dore Gym.

The Pios (2-1) took control of the game early on as Swacker and Parker McNees combined for 10 first-quarter points to help the visitors race out to a 15-2 advantage in the opening frame.

Swacker scored nine more points in the second quarter and the lead increased to 14 (33-19).

The Trojans rallied in the third quarter and trimmed the lead to 10 (45-35) despite an 8-point outburst from Notre Dame’s Teddy Menard.

The guests also outscored the Pios 13-10 in the final stanza, but the early lead was too much to overcome for the Trojans.

In addition to his team-high 19 points, Swacker also grabbed eight rebounds and had one steal.

Menard finished with 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. McNees added 12 points and eight assists.

In addition to the leaders, Christian McNees, also coming straight out of football, scored five points and Chris Schmid had four.

The Pios took on Centerville last night, but results of that contest weren’t available as of press time.

They will be in action again today when they take on Northside Christian at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym. Game time is slated for noon.

Lady Pios upend Mamou

MAMOU – The Notre Dame Lady Pios had four players score in double figures Saturday in a 47-38 victory over the Mamou Green Demons.

The victory evened the Lady Pios’ record at 4-4 heading into last night’s contest against Vermilion Catholic.

On Saturday, the Lady Pios used a big second-half surge to pull off the victory.

Trailing 20-18 at the break, the Lady Pios outscored the Lady Demons 29-15 over the final two frames.

Gabby Cates and Margaret Schmid combined for 12 points in the third quarter to help the Lady Pios trim the lead to one (33-32).

The fourth quarter was all Notre Dame.

The Lady Pios had five players contribute points in the final eight minutes and they outscored the hosts 15-2 to complete the rally.

Cates and Schmid led the Lady Pios with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Kelsey Broussard also scored in double figures with 10 points.

In addition, Emma Leonards added five points, Jeanne Clare Schmid scored four and Maggie Chiasson finished with two.