Notre Dame honors seniors at Athletic Banquet

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Josie Henry

Notre Dame’s senior female student athletes that were recently honored at the school’s Athletic Banquet in Rayne include, first row from left, Anna Ledet, Bethany Cramer, Ali LeBlanc, Megan Maloz, Kennedy Smith, Bailey Thevis, Breann Vincent, Anna Claire Gossen, Catherine Gonzales, Hannah Hazlett; second row, Leeann Gray, Taylor Faul, Catherine Cramer, Maddie Danna, Jaquelyn Broussard, Mary Kate Bourgeois, Natalie Miller, Lacey Castille, Marcella Gossen, Brookelyn Owens, Maria Brown, Abbey Higginbotham; third row, Sophie Robichaux, Tori Cates, Lauren Ponthie, Madeline Richard, Megan Thibodeaux, Mary Leonards, Aubrey Leonards, Maddie Cassedy, Elise Landry, Melisse Gossen, Emily Zaunbrecher, Jackie Richey and Alyssa Williams.