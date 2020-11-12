Notre Dame Lady Pios’ to take on No. 4 Sacred Heart of New Orlean

THE POST-SIGNAL / Petry Photography

The Notre Dame Lady Pios’ will take on No. 4 Sacred Heart of New Orleans tonight at 8 in a Division IV quarterfinal contest at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. Members of the 2020 Lady Pios’ volleyball team include, seated from left, Kennedy Prejean, Haileigh Pauley, Natalie Brown, Sara Boulet, Jeanne Clare Schmid, Ellen Cormier, Lydia Brown, Keleigh Spell; kneeling, Brock Credeur, Kathryn LeBlanc, Aleigha Hollie, Katherine Gotte, Maddie Murrell, Amanda Cormier, Laura Loewer, Lauren Hoffpauir, Page Gray; standing, assistant coaches Waylon Young and Brad Petry, Julia Patin, Emma Kate Hensgens, Lily Morgan, Andrus Kelbaugh, Melise Maloz, Olivia Hensgens, Allie Gray and head coach Tara Young.