Notre Dame, Midland girls fall short in tournament play

The Notre Dame Lady Pios suffered their first setback of the season last week when they dropped a 34-26 decision to Teurlings.

The Lady Pios (2-1) struggled in the first quarter and were outscored 8-1 before trimming the Lady Rebels’ lead to four (13-9) at the break.

Gabby Cates scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter, but the Lady Pios were unable to inch closer as they were outscored 11-9 by the hosts.

The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Pios 10-8 in the fourth quarter to close out the victory to improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Lady Pios didn’t help themselves out at the charity stripe where they went just 8-for-17.

Cates was the lone Lady Pio to score in double figures.

Kelsey Broussard finished with five points, Madi Price scored four and Margaret Schmid had three. Jeanne Clare Schmid rounded out the Lady Pios’ offense with two points.

The Lady Pios travel to Erath tonight for a 6 p.m. contest against the Lady Bobcats.

Across town, at the Lady Cougars Classic hosted by St.Thomas More, the Midland Lady Rebels fell to 4-4 on the season with a 60-43 loss to Class 5A Walker.

The Lady Rebels trailed 34-23 at the half before outscoring Walker 11-8 in the third quarter.

Walker put the game away in the final frame by outscoring the locals 18-9.

Sage Wimberly was once again the high scorer for the Lady Rebels with 22 points.

Gracie Miller added nine points. Caitlyn Boudreaux and Myra Carlson each finished with six points.

The Lady Rebels were scheduled to take on Hicks tonight in their home opener, but that contest has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The boys game is still on, however, and will begin with a 5 p.m. jayvee contest followed by the varsity at 6.