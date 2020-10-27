Notre Dame, Northside Christian log volleyball victories; CHS Ladies fall short

CROWLEY – The Notre Dame Lady Pios wrapped up the District 2 title late last week by knocking of perennial power Lafayette Christian in four sets, 25-23, 25-12, 17-25, 25-17) at A.B. Dore Gym.

The victory avenged a loss to LCA last season that cost the Lady Pios the league crown for the first time in recent memory.

The Lady Pios improved to 15-6 overall as they finished league play with a perfect 7-0 record.

Lily Morgan was once again the guiding force for the Lady Pios with 16 kills and 2.5 blocks. She also recorded an ace and 20 digs in the victory.

Natalie Brown followed with seven kills and 22 digs; Andrus Kelbaugh and Melise Maloz each added six kills and 1.5 blocks and Olivia Hensgens had three kills.

Sara Boulet was the assists leader with 18 and Jeanne Clare Schmid had 15. Boulet also recorded two aces and five digs and Schmid had 12 digs.

In addition, Maddie Murrell had one ace, three assists and seven digs and Ellen Cormier had one assist and two digs.

Lady Warriors top Hamilton

LAKE CHARLES – The Northside Christian Lady Warriors improved to 8-5 on the season and 2-3 in district play last week with a 4-1 victory over Hamilton Christian.

Kamrie Breaux paced the Lady Warriors with 10 kills and one block to go along with 14 digs.

Madeline Dischler added nine kills and one block, Carly Bergeron had seven kills, Makenzie Droddy logged six kills and one block and Ella Guidry had four kills and 35 digs. Mazie Hernandez also had one kill and 13 digs.

Defensive specialist Brylynn George led the team with an eye-popping 70 digs.

Riley Armstrong also had a solid game with 16 assists, five kills, seven aces and 36 digs.

Ladies fall short

CROWLEY – The Crowley Ladies fell to 6-9 on the season last week with a 3-0 loss to district rival Church Point.

Martayshia Guidry had 7 kills and nine blocks in the loss and Khalee Meaux logged three kills and eight blocks. Spiritual Guidry also had one kill.

Macy Butler added three aces and seven digs, Makaya Damon had two aces and four digs and Hannah Abshire recorded one ace and a team-high 10 digs.