Notre Dame Pios claim title at District 6-2A cross country meet

Notre Dame’s Gray Standing and Jude Hebert raced to a 1-2 finish in the District 6-2A cross country meet earlier this week to help lead the Pios to the league title at Acadiana Park.

Standing, a freshman, clocked a time of 20:57 over the three-mile course to win the individual district title while Hebert came in right on his heels with a time of 20:59.

Hayden Thomas had the next best time for the Pios with a 24:03 and John Rivette posted a time of 24:36.

Rounding out the Pios’ scoring were Reid Thomas (25:43) and Jack Himel (26:41).

On the girls side, Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Olinger ran a personal best time of 20:58 to place second behind Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister (20:55).

Lady Pio Jill Moody placed third in a time of 23:02.

Notre Dame’s boys and girls teams will compete in the Midland Invitational this weekend at Sievers Airfield in Duson. The event is a warmup meet for the Pios leading up to the state championships which will be held in Natchitoches on Nov. 16.