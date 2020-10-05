Notre Dame rambles past Comeaux

With the restrictions high school football teams have had regarding practices the past several months, it is safe to say no one expected perfection in the season openers.

Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook knows it is a process of getting better each week, but he was pretty happy with the way things got started Friday night in the Pios’ 41-7 win over Comeaux.

“It was a good start,” said Cook. “You never know what is going to happen in that first game, so it was good to get in action, get a win and get everybody out healthy.

“They (Comeaux) had more weapons on offense last year and were an older and more mature team. They had a couple of guys on defense that were hard to block and had only one starter back so we knew they would have some growing pains there. We just wanted to control the ball and I thought our kids executed well.”

Notre Dame saw big efforts on both sides of the ball.

The offense churned out 284 yards rushing and 315 yards total offense. Over 220 of those yards came in a half and one third quarter drive by the starters.

Dom Thibodeaux proved he is feature back worthy with a big night carrying the ball and while it may have taken the passing game a few plays to get going, on this night the ground game had everything under control.

“Dom puts a lot into every day at practice and when you do that you are going to get better,” Coach Cook points out. “Some guys think they can just show up and play on Friday. It’s Dom’s nature that he practices hard every day, so he makes progress during the week and it show in the game.”

The Pios defense held Comeaux to 115 yards on 44 plays and 94 of those yards came on two fourth quarter drives when ND coaches were giving playing experience to basically the JV and freshman.

Comeaux completed just one of 8 passes and had five of their seven first downs in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense just suffocated them and never let them get going,” Cook explained. “I was impressed with how well they ran to the ball and swarmed on tackles. From the scrimmage last week to this week you can see the improvement in our tackling. We keep getting better in those areas and it will pay off for us as we go down the road.”

The Pios took the opening possession to paydirt with a 10-play 72-yard drive. Dom Thibodeaux carried six times and gained 49 of those yards capping the drive with a 3-yard power up the middle behind the retooled Pios offensive line. Lucas Simon kicked the point after at 8:58 of the first quarter.

Comeaux went for a fourth and two at the Spartans 45 but the ball carrier was stuffed by Gabe Leonards and Lance Castile short of the first down.

Thibodeaux busted a 27-yard run on the way to a big night of over 100 yards rushing. But the Pios could not take advantage of the field position and threw incomplete on a fourth down at the Comeaux 12.

“It was still good to stop them right there,” added Cook. “They looked to be putting a few things together at that point and it could have given them a little momentum. That was a big stop because it gave us the field position even though we didn’t get it in there and we kept them backed up the whole half.”

The Notre Dame defense gave their offensive teammates another chance by forcing a three and out and pressuring the punter for a short kick out of bounds at the Spartans 27-yard line. After a change of quarters, that scoring opportunity ended when Thibodeaux had the ball ripped out on a run to the Comeaux eight.

Linebacker Lance Castille dropped Spartan QB Sean Malveaux for no gain on third down run and the defense again set up the Pios at the Comeaux 39. Lucas Simon popped through for an 18-yard run to the 21 of the Spartans. Parker Seilhan then found Luke Yuhasz for a 21-yard TD pass to make it 14-0 with just over nine minutes left in the half.

“We didn’t get to throw it as much as we would have liked,” noted Cook. “Parker was a little anxious tonight and threw high a couple of times, but he has some tools to work with and he is going to be fine.”

Two possessions later, Castille blasted through just as the Comeaux QB was trying to make a handoff to tailback Sharod Kelly and forced a fumble. Caleb Comeaux recovered at the Comeaux 42 and the Pios converted in six plays for a 21-0 lead with 2:54 to go in the half. Dom Thibodeaux got his second touchdown of the game crashing the middle for a two-yard scoring run.

“Dom is our go to guy in the backfield. He is going to have to carry a big load for us. We cannot wear him out and we don’t want to overload him. It was nice to see those guys like Meche and LeJeune come in and play well carrying the ball.”

On the next Comeaux snap, defensive lineman Karson Broussard jumped on a fumbled exchange to set up another short field at the Spartans 10. Receiver Luke Yuhasz beat his coverage on an out route in the end zone and Parker Seilhan got him the ball for another score with just 1:36 left in the second quarter.

“Having Luke is a breath of fresh air for us,” added Cook. “He gives us a big receiver kind of like what we had with Faulk last year. We need to get Zach Lamm and Blake Smith involved and we’ll have a good mix with our receivers.”

Comeaux went three and out after receiving the second half kickoff. The Pios special team pressured every Comeaux punt with outside rush and on this kick the net distance was four yards.

From the Comeaux 30 Dom Thibodeaux slashed for 14-yards through tacklers and called it a night with 138 yards rushing on 19 carries. Two plays later, Ethan Menard took a handoff wide to the right, cut inside a tackler and split two more defenders for a 21-yard touchdown run. Simon added the PAT for a 35-0 lead just three minutes into the second half.

“I thought we were aggressive up front and felt everybody hit the right spots,” Cook continued. “It gets frustrating for a team when you can’t get anything going and the defense has to come right back out.”

It got worse for the Spartans on their next offensive snap when Caleb Comeaux intercepted a first down pass at the Comeaux 47-yard line. The Spartans did not cross midfield until the fourth quarter and long after starters had retired for the evening. Until then, the closest Comeaux had come to the fifty was two out of bounds kickoffs that gave them the ball at their 35.

The Pios took advantage of the turnover for one more score on the evening. Thomas Meche and Josh LeJeune took over the running duties to lead a ten-play drive. Meche carried six times for 34 yards including a 17 yarder with a nice cut past a tackler at the line of scrimmage. LeJeune had the other four carries getting tough yards inside including a 5-yard score for a 41-0 lead.

Reserves took over for the rest of the game and Comeaux got on the board with a late score. Spartan QB Malveaux scrambled out of the pocket for a 14-yard TD run with two minutes to play and Notre Dame ran out the clock for the win.

“Overall I was pleased with how hard we played,” Cook said in wrapping up. “We have Teurlings next week and that is always a good test for us. That will be a whole different test for our defense and we just have to get better on offense, get more balance, get more efficient and see where it gets us.”